Park City Arts Festival opens Friday

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival will open its 53rd year Friday. Nearly 200 artists from around the world will converge on Main Street over the weekend.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival celebrates its 53rd anniversary this weekend.

That means Main Street will be filled with nearly 200 artists — international, national and local — who will showcase and sell their paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry and textiles.

It also means Main Street will be closed to traffic, parking will be limited and Old Town will see a lot of activity over the weekend, said festival director Hillary Gilson.

“Last year we had about 27,000 people attend the event throughout the course of the three-day weekend,” she said. “So we’re looking at about the same amount this year.”

As in years past, the Kimball Art Center, which presents the event, is partnering with Park City to help mitigate issues such as parking and crowd control, according to Gilson.

To help facilitate the festival set up, the Bob Wells Plaza and Brew Pub parking lots, located on Swede Alley, will close at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Main Street and Heber Avenue will close at 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, according to Jenny Diersen, special events and economic development program manager at City Hall.

In addition, Swede Alley will be restricted access for operations starting Friday at noon, and the streets and parking lots will reopen after the festival on Sunday, Aug. 7, near midnight, she said.

“Since our venue is historic Main Street, they are very involved in the planning process,” she said. “At the same time, they let us program as we see fit. So we are grateful for their support.”

While there will be limited, paid and handicapped parking at China Bridge, festival-goers are encouraged to park on off-site lots and use public transit to get to the event, Gilson said.

Free parking will be open at Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City Mountain Resort, 1345 Lowell Ave., Canyons Cabriolet, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive and Deer Valley, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, according to Gilson

“The only thing is that Deer Valley is also hosting the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival Friday and Saturday night, so there will be no arts festival parking at the Deer Valley lots after 3 p.m. on those days,” she said.

With the parking off site, Park City Transit will increase bus service, Gilson said.

“Buses should stop by each of those locations at 15-minute intervals, and there will be an express bus from the high school to the transit center on lower Swede Alley,” she said. “We’ll post signs that will explain the bus routes.”

As a sign of appreciation to Summit County residents, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival will host locals night on Friday, Aug. 5, Gilson said.

“All Summit County residents will be admitted for free that night,” she said. “Although it’s free, registration in advance is required.”

Residents can register by visiting kimballartsfestival.org/attend , Gilson said.

“After registration, all Summit County residents must show their ID, a utility bill or anything that can prove they live in Summit County at the gate for entry,” she said.

While leashed dogs are allowed, owners should use discretion in deciding whether to bring their pets, Gilson said.

“We will have dog bowls at both free water stations at the base of Town Lift and Miner’s Park, but remember that Park City Transit does not allow dogs on buses unless they are a registered service animal.”

Those who are leaving the festival are encouraged to catch buses at the transit center, Gilson said.

“All the buses ultimately pass through there,” she said. “So, it’s your best bet.”

Those who need some extra help getting up and down Main Street after arriving at the transit center can use one of the many golf-cart shuttles that will be available on Swede Alley, Gilson said.

“You can grab them between Heber Avenue and (Franz) the Bear sculpture park bench walk-through located across the street from the transit center,” she said. “You can also flag the shuttles down and ask for a ride.”

Festival-goers are also encouraged to ride bicycles to the event, and take advantage of a bike valet located at 7th Street, facilitated by Bahnhof Sport, Gilson said.

“They will cater to the standard, non-electric bikes, and electric bikes,” she said.

Festival goers will access Main Street through eight entrances, according to Gilson.

“The main gates, where people can buy tickets, include the bottom and top of Main Street, East Heber Avenue, and the bear bench across from the transit center,” she said. “Additional gates will be located at 4th Street next to Java Cow, Dolly’s Bookstore and Cafe Terigo pass, 7th Street by the Caledonian and on Heber Avenue where one of the stages will be set up. And another gate will also be located by the Old Town post office.”

To ensure the health and safety of festival patrons, organizers will be in communication with the Summit County Health Department throughout the weekend, Gilson said.

“That way, if there is a COVID scare, we can close in-person, day-of ticket sales to cap our capacity on Main Street,” she said.