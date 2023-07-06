Park City audiences will get a kick out of Ziegfeld Company’s ‘Kinky Boots’

Ziegfeld Theater Company’s ‘Kinky Boots’ When: July 7-9, 13-16 and 20-23

Ziegfeld Theater Company’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” will open a three-weekend run on July 7 at the Egyptian Theatre. Courtesy of the Ziegfeld Theater Company

The Ziegfeld Theater Company ‘s production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” comes during a time where drag shows have become a politically tense, and sometimes triggering, topic for some people in the country.

The show, which starts a three-weekend run on July 7 at the Egyptian Theatre , 328 Main St., is based on a true story about a boot-making company’s conservative owner who forms an unlikely partnership and friendship with a drag cabaret performer to create a high-heeled boot that would eventually save his company.

And Jordyn Aspyn, who co-directed the show with Jeremy Sidwell, knew what she was getting into when the company mounted the production in its home theater in Ogden a few months ago.

“In one of our first conversations we had with the producers, we had to talk about the safety of our audience and cast members,” Aspyn said. “We had to talk about the reality of doing this show during this political climate in the state of Utah. So coming into the show, we had to have a safety plan.”

While the musical, with a script by playwright Harvey Fiertsein, does align with the current political climate, Ziegfeld began securing the rights way before the drag-show debate had overtaken the news during the past few months, according to Aspyn.

“Obtaining rights for a show like this is a long process, and it was a year and a half before we were able to reserve the rights,” she said. “And Mejai Parry, who is our choreographer, was contracted a year out in advance.”

All of those precautions only solidified to Aspyn why this show, which won six Tony Awards in 2013, including Best Musical and Best Musical Album, is an important story, especially for the actors and crew.

“One of my favorite exercises we did with the cast was to have them tell us in one word why they are doing this show, when they could be doing something else, and we found that this is such a special story for every single person who is working on it,” she said. “And that shows in the production as well.”

The cast is led by Alma Lambson, who portrays Charlie Price, the business owner, and Andre’-Mar’Quis “Moon” Mitchell, who plays the drag queen, Lola/Simon.

“They are such a dynamic pair, and they have created a beautiful story as they have become friends on and off the stage,” Aspyn said.

That bond started early on while the two actors began building a relationship based in a “safe place,” according to Aspyn.

“They knew that their characters would have to have some of those difficult conversations they have to have in the show with each other,” she said. “They as real people have found how to care for each other as they go through this emotional rollercoaster on stage every night.”

Individually, the two actors have embraced their roles, Aspyn said.

“Moon has done such an incredible job,” she said. “This is his first production back to the theater in seven years, and it’s his first musical where he sings in front of people. He has such a beautiful soul he shares through his voice, and I’m looking forward to having Park City audiences experience it.”

Finding a balance in Charlie’s character was a challenge for Lambson, Aspyn said.

“He has to say some really mean and hard things, but we also need the audience to like him as a person,” she said. “Our aim with Charlie is for audiences to see their own biases and prejudices in the character. And that’s not to say that he’s a bad person. It just means that he needs to be aware of them so he can correct them.”

Andre’-Mar’Quis “Moon” Mitchell, left, portrays the drag queen Lola/Simon, and Alma Lambson plays Charlie Price in the Ziegfeld Theater Company’s production of “Kinky Boots.” Courtesy of the Ziegfeld Theater Company

Aspyn also holds the rest of the cast close to her heart.

“We wanted to find people who really felt connected with this story, and we wanted them to feel they could be their most authentic selves,” she said.

That criteria led to the diversity in the roles, Aspyn said.

“We have multiple actors who are disabled, and a majority of the cast is queer,” she said. “We also have a deaf actor and some beautiful racial representation.”

Aspyn wanted to clarify that the diverse cast is not a political statement.

“It is the result of a full and talented crowd that showed up for the auditions,” she said.

The cast was only part of the equation that has made “Kinky Boots” one of Aspyn’s favorite productions.

The script, based on the film by Julian Jarrold that premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival , and score by Grammy Award -winning singer and composer Cyndi Lauper added another layer of joy for Aspyn.

“I think that this is one of those shows that functions so beautifully as a film, but transfers really well to the musical-theater stage with Cyndi’s original music,” she said. “And many of our audience members who have seen the film will recognize that the dialog was taken word-for-word. And we feel so lucky to bring this message to Park City now.”