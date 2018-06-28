Park City author of ‘Dominion’ to sign books at Dolly’s

Park City-author Nora Wall, a sophomore at Park City High School, will do a book reading and signing of her debut novel, “The Dominion,” from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.dollysbookstore.com .

Soon-to-be Park City High School sophomore Nora Wall is ready to talk about the post-apocalyptic world of her debut novel "The Dominion," and Dolly's Bookstore will serve as the venue for her to do so.

Wall is looking forward to her first-ever book reading and signing, set for 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at the bookstore, 510 Main St.

"I'll probably read the prologue and then select other parts without giving away the ending," Wall said. "Some of my favorite passages are the more descriptive scenes where the characters interact."

She hasn't decided which passages to read yet.

I really haven't looked seriously for book signing opportunities, but now we have more time to do that because it's summer..."Nora Wall,author of 'The Dominion'

"Of course, I'll introduce myself and talk about the book," Wall said with a smile.

"The Dominion," which is available on Amazon, is about a dystopian future where a young woman named 226 Veronica who works for the government. While working, she begins unearth evidence that the four state-appointed "Guardians" — Leader, Educator, Enforcer and Caregiver — may be corrupt.

Wall, 15, began writing the book a few years ago at the encouragement of her teachers, while attending an international British School in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Her favorite authors include George Orwell, Ray Bradbury and Ayn Rand, which is why she finds science fiction fascinating, she said.

"The Dominion," which Wall self-published earlier this year, has sold more than 120 copies on Amazon.

"We have a very small family, so we know that other people are buying it," Wall's mother, Lisa, said with a laugh. "We are very happy and just want to get her name out there, because I know she's going to write another book."

The reviews for the book, which include a string of five-star nods, have been positive, Lisa Wall said.

"It's interesting to read reviews that are from people who we don't know," she said. "It's been a great learning experience."

"One of the biggest things I've learned is that you can overcome challenges if you put your mind to it," Wall said.

The idea for doing a book signing popped up shortly after the book went on sale, according to Wall.

"Our friend told us that it would be great if we could get a book signing at Dolly's," she said.

Wall and her mother visited Dolly's and began emailing the store's manager, Sue Fassett, who suggested they reconnect in early June to set up a date.

"I really haven't looked seriously for book signing opportunities, but now we have more time to do that because it's summer," Wall said.

The author, who wrote the book during family vacations, said she has taken advantage of the extra time and registered herself on GoodReads, a website designed as a network to help readers find books to read and share with other readers. She also plans to write another book.

"I don't think I'm going to write a sequel to 'The Dominion,' but I do want to keep writing," Wall said.