Park City author says ‘I Love You More Than…’ in her new children’s book

The origins of Park City author Karen Cohen's picture book "I Love You More Than..." stems from endearing witty banter she had with her children more than 30 years ago.

Courtesy of Karen Cohen

Valentine’s Day is a day set aside for love, and Park City-based author Karen Cohen knows there isn’t a more special kind of love than what is found between parents and children or between grandparents and grandchildren.

To show what she means, Cohen’s first publication is a children’s picture book titled “I Love You More Than…”

“It delivers the message of pure love, and sometimes it’s hard to find words to describe that, so this book is an amusing way to express and find the depth and magnitude of that boundless love,” she said.

The idea for the book reaches back 30 years when Cohen’s son and daughter were growing up.

“When they were kids, ‘I love you more than…’ was a fun-loving way for us to express love to each other,” she said. “It was witty banter. It was very catchy, amusing and fun-loving, but it also made the kids think about the world around them, and see the tiny little details.”

The game would start with Cohen telling her children that she loved them more than something — say, all the octopuses in the world.

“Then one of my children would say, ‘I love you more than all the legs on all the octopuses,’ and that’s a lot of love,” she said. “Then I would come back with, ‘I love you more than all the suction cups on all those legs.’”

After years of hearing her children tell her to write a book, Cohen finally put pen to paper and fingers to keyboard during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Isn’t that when when people said, ‘Go write a book,’” she asked with a laugh. “I was just following directions, and felt it was a good time to share that love.”

The illustrations were created by Florin R. Gheorghiu, an artist based in Romania, whom Cohen found through a freelance service site.

“I was so fortunate to have found him, because he really brought the vision to life,” she said.

Cohen asked Gheorghiu to draw lemurs instead of humans for the story.

“I knew that I wanted to use animals, because I didn’t want the (characters) to be gender specific,” she said. “It’s a lemur pair, so the child can be a boy or a girl and the adult can be either a parent or grandparent.”

Cohen also chose lemurs because of her children.

“My kids loved watching them at the Santa Barbara Zoo, and (I felt) they would be easy to illustrate doing basically anything — riding a bicycle, swinging. And, they are adorable.”

While Cohen believes “I Love You More Than…” can be a heart-warming bedtime story, she also said families can use the concept at other times of the day.

“It’s a very interactive book in a way that children can catch onto the phrasing,” she said. “You can also use it on a road trip, because it will make them curious about the world around them. But it will also get them to look at the many tiny things in the world, too.”

Park City author Karen Cohen plans to make her "I Love You More Than..." children's books into a series.

Courtesy of Karen Cohen

Cohen already has plans for another ‘I Love You More Than…” book.

“I’m thinking about making these into a series,” she said. “This first book is about nature and our surroundings, and I think the second one will be more about things that (move), so it will be about vehicles. And there may be a future one set on a farm. The possibilities are unlimited.”