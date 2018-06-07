Park City author sets book signing

All published titles are available on the LPP website, on Amazon, and at select national parks, gift stores, and other specialty retailers. For bulk or wholesale sales, please contact Melissa directly at melissa@luckypennypress.com .

Melissa Marsted, founder of Lucky Penny Publications, LLC, and the author of three children's books celebrating our national parks, will conduct a book-signing on Saturday, June 9, at Everything Utah in the Gateway Mall, Salt Lake City.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. A portion of book sales will benefit Swaner Preserve and National Parks Conservation Association.

Lucky Penny Publications, LLC, is the innovative publisher of books for children under the Lucky Penny Press imprint and nonfiction books for adults under Silver Dollar Press. Marsted is also the author of the National Parks for Kids series, which includes "Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons," where a honeybee narrates a tour of Utah's national parks; "Casey Cruises California," featuring a quail taking young readers through California's national parks); and most recently, "Tiny's Grand Adventure," a guided tour through the Southwest's seven national parks, narrated by a black-chinned hummingbird.

Books in the National Parks for Kids series have been praised by champions of our national parks. Melanie Allen, executive director of the Lassen Association, wrote: "This story is great for young readers wanting to explore our beautiful California treasures. Such a fun book to get kids excited about history and the environment around them. The art work is amazing!"

David Nimkin, senior regional director of the southwest region of the National Parks Conservation Association, wrote, "Wow! I just loved this book ["Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons"]. It is filled with wonderful illustrations and stories that engender great wonder and joy for our most special places – Utah's national parks. Through the great lessons of Buzzy and her cast of native wildlife creatures, this book's illustrations capture the marvelous and reckless beauty of Utah's parks with graceful lessons of geology, cultural histories, night skies and all the qualities and values that make Utah's national parks some of our most iconic places. This book elicits a childlike fascination, curiosity and affection for our parks…for all ages. And thank you for endorsing our work to protect these fragile and special lands."

The fourth book in the series, now in production, is "The Tale of Five Pikas," with a mountain bluebird escorting young readers on a visit to five national parks that are home to pikas, cute little mammals whose habitat is threatened by a new danger: climate change. Through the charming illustrations of Ruthanne Hamrick, readers will vicariously visit Lassen Volcanic National Park, one of nine national parks in California; Crater Lake, the only national park in Oregon; and then on to Glacier in Montana and the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. Molly ends her tour in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Recommended Stories For You

The fifth book in the series, "DeeDee's Acadia Adventure," is also under way, featuring a black-capped chickadee, the state bird of Maine, who takes readers on an adventure through New England's only national park. Acadia.

A native of Canton, Connecticut, and a long-time California resident until she lost her home in the 2008 Santa Barbara Tea Fire, Marsted launched Lucky Penny Press as a children's e-book publishing company in 2012.

The company became Lucky Penny Publishing, LLC, in 2013, offering two imprints: Lucky Penny Press, publishing children's e-books; and Silver Dollar Press, which publishes adult-oriented memoirs, autobiographies and non-fiction.

The company added the print division—offering softcover editions from Amazon in June 2015 and hardcover editions from Lucky Penny Publications in 2017.

An avid outdoorswoman and athlete, Marsted is also active in Utah's nonprofit community. She serves on the boards of Utah Humanities, Summit County Recreation, Arts, and Parks Committee, and Summit County Library. She is also a member of Utah League of Writers.

A portion of the National Park series book sales will benefit a nonprofit. Proceeds from the June 2 book-signing will benefit Dead Horse Point State Park.