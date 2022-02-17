Park City-based author fulfills dream by publishing 2 novel trilogies

“The Sun Sets Twice” series is one of two historic-novel trilogies that Douglas Charles Peake, a Park City resident and former Warner Bros. corporate manager, has published in the past year. The books were inspired by a nonfiction book called “The Pretty Women of Paris," an 1883 book meant for English men who traveled to Paris to pick up women.

Courtesy of Douglas Charles Peake

Dreams are coming true for Parkite Douglas Charles Peake.

The former Warner Bros. corporate manager has published two three-novel series on Amazon and is working to get one of his scripts onto the big screen.

Although his novel series — “The Sun Sets Twice” and the “Arbutus Halethorpe Mysteries” — are historic fiction, they are as different as PBS’ “Masterpiece Theater” is to “The Maltese Falcon,” according to Peake, who has lived in Park City since 1998.

“Sun Sets Twice” was inspired by a nonfiction book called “The Pretty Women of Paris” that Peake picked up in the late 1990s.

“It was a reprint of an 1883 book meant for English ‘gentlemen’ who looked to go to Paris to pick up a woman for a good time,” he said. “It listed the names, addresses and attributes of ‘women of easy virtue.’”

The book intrigued Peake and he began to wonder about the women’s lives and stories.

“I did serious research of the time period of the life of these women and broadened my research to include events that were happening at the time,” he said.

Some of those mileposts include the Boxer Rebellion in China; the rise of European socialism; the arrival of modern art, theater and jazz music in the pre- and post-war periods; French colonialism in Indochina; the sinking of the Titanic; and World War I, according to Peake.

“What surprised me was how much violence was going on at the time,” he said.

Moving through these events in the novels are two women, Suzanne de Lamothe and her best friend Jennie Latmore.

“I was planning on writing only one book, but it turned into a three-book thing that covered 20 years in the life of Suzanne, who was a prostitute, and Jennie, who is Suzanne’s polar opposite,” Peake said.

De Lamothe is an aspiring French actress who, over the three-book timeline, evolves to become a heroine in the French Republic during World War I, he said.

“Jennie, on the other hand, is from the United States, and from Baltimore,” Peake said. “She is based on women I’ve met who live on the Eastern Shore and Smith Island.”

Peake ventured to that area and talked with some of the women who lived there for research for a screenplay.

“They told me of their grandmothers who wanted to get away, but couldn’t because they were chained to the duties of raising families,” he said. “So instead of traveling, they would see the world through picture publications.”

Because of Latmore’s artistic drive, she finds a way to go to Paris to become a painter, Peake said.

Screenwriter and author Douglas Charles Peake, who has lived in Park City since 1998, is a former Warner Bros. corporate manager. His screenplays are currently being marketed in L.A., Germany and Brazil.

Courtesy of Douglas Charles Peake

“The two women meet and are enemies at first, but then become what we call BFFs,” he said.

Writing the “Sun Sets Twice” trilogy took Peake more than 15 years.

“When I first found that one book, I immediately scribbled down some notes and started my research,” he said. “I had also been working on other projects, but the series was foremost in my mind. So much that when I finished writing the last sentence in book three, I broke down and cried like a baby. The relief and sheer joy of achieving, for me, my life accomplishment.”

Peake also wrote the “Sun Sets Twice” books because he adores the “Masterpiece” series on PBS.

“The love goes back to the early days with ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ and ‘The Duchess of Duke Street,’” he said. “My biggest dream is to turn on ‘Masterpiece Theater” and see “Sun Sets Twice.”

While Peake wrote the tales of de Lamothe and Latmore, he also began writing his “Arbutus Halethorpe Mysteries” series, which is set in pre-World War II New York City and features private investigator Halethorpe.

“These books were written by the Douglas Charles Peake who is a fan of the murder/mystery film-noir,” Peake said with a laugh.

Parkite Douglas Charles Peake based the main character of his Arbutus Halethorpe mystery series on Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade and Ian Fleming’s James Bond.

Courtesy of Dougles Charles Peake

Halethorpe is based on Detective Sam Spade of Dashiell Hammett’s “The Maltese Falcon” and Ian Fleming’s spy James Bond.

“I decided I wanted to create a recurring character that is half Sam Spade and half James Bond to see where it goes,” he said.

Unlike the “Sun Sets Twice” books, the Halethorpe mystery stories came quickly to Peake.

“Those books were written in two years,” he said. “They just poured out of me.”

Although Peake created some high-level outlines, he learned that “listening” to his characters helped him pull the stories out of the ether.

“You never force your characters to go where you want them to go, because they will tell you what is right and what is wrong,” he said. “It’s like the character is whispering in your ear and you’re just taking dictation.”

Peake got interested in writing while he was an actor working on such TV programs as “Touched By an Angel,” “Promised Land” and other projects that were filmed in Salt Lake City in the 1990s.

“While I was involved with these projects, I had access to pages of the TV scripts, and after I read them, I thought maybe I could do that,” he said.

His passion for writing grew more after he landed a job at Warner Bros.

“One of the little perks that came with working for Warner Bros. is that you can submit your own screenplays to their script department, and they will mentor you,” he said. “I entered that process and they mentored me for several years, and told me to start thinking about writing novels, which I did and love.”

Still, Peake hasn’t lost his passion for writing scripts, and after a few setbacks, which include COVID-19, his screenplays are still being shopped around.

“My screenplays are being marketed in L.A., Germany and Brazil,” he said.

Meanwhile, Peake is preparing to write a fourth novel in the “Sun Sets Twice” series and is in the process of forming his own production company, Ground Squirrel Entertainment.

“I love ground squirrels and had one as a pet,” he said about the name. “I knew I wanted to create a production company in Utah, so when the time came, I could start producing my own films and writing more books.”