Park City-based funk band Cam Gallagher and The Tasty Soul schedules concert to drum up funds to make a new album

Park City-based saxophonist Cam Gallagher, leader of Cam Gallagher and The Tasty Soul, is ready for his band's upcoming performance at Soundwell in Salt Lake City. The concert is a fundraiser that will help the band record an album.

Photo by Shyane Schultz

Cam Gallagher and The Tasty Soul has a sumptuous proposition for its fans.

The Park City-based funk band would like to see everyone this Friday at its gig at Soundwell in Salt Lake City. The concert will serve as a fundraiser to help the band record its debut album, said bandleader and tenor saxophonist Cam Gallagher.

“We are hoping to raise anywhere between $800 to $1,200, which will get us three full days in the studio,” he said. “But really anything helps. Even buying a ticket is great, because we just want to share our music with people.”

Those who aren’t able to attend the Soundwell performance can also log into the band’s YouTube channel, Cam G. & The Tasty Soul, for a livestream.

“That way people who can’t be a part of the event can do so virtually,” Gallagher said. “We will also post options of how people can donate if they want to to help our pursuit in the making of this album.”

The concert will feature Gallagher, guitarist Andreas Reyes, bassist Dante Clevere, drummer Aaron Merry, vocalist Sarah Hakes, baritone saxophonist Joe Machuca and some “funky, fresh friends” who will sit in on some of the songs, Gallagher said.

“I think I’ll keep them a surprise right now,” he said with a laugh.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the opening band, Resident Owl, will take the stage between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and The Tasty Soul will start playing at 10:30 p.m., according to Gallagher.

“We want the community to come to the show, see what we’re up to and get excited for this new project,” he said.

Recording an album is something Gallagher and his bandmates have planned for a couple of years.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment, and we wanted to make sure the album would musically say what we want to say,” he said. “After looking around, now seemed like the appropriate time.”

The album will feature a mix of original and cover tunes, Gallagher said.

“We’ve been holding on to some of our own songs, but also listening to arrangements of some of our favorite cover funk tunes that we enjoy,” he said. “We have tweaked them a bit to put our own twist and turns on them, and I think we’re ready to share them now.”

The Tasty Soul will record the album with engineer Bruce Kirby at his private studio, according to Gallagher.

“We have already done a little studio work, but will take a deep dive in mid-December,” he said.

Recording an album means the world to Gallagher.

“It goes back to me growing up listening to music and having that connection with albums, songs and musicians that I had been introduced to on the journey of life,” he said. “To be put into a position where I can share my music with people, and think that perhaps our music may have the same impact on people that my favorite music had on me, is profound to me.”

Gallagher feels lucky to have the support of Park City throughout his musical endeavours, which also included setting up and performing his own cul de sac performances in his Park Meadows neighborhood this past summer.

“I would not be the musician I am if I hadn’t been raised in Park City,” he said. “Mountain Town Music does a fantastic job of bringing local musicians to the forefront in our community, and I was one of those young kids who was exposed to these concerts at Park Silly Sunday Market and seeing local musicians open for big names like John Batiste and Stay Human and people like that at Deer Valley,” he said.

Gallagher is also grateful for the music training he received from Chris Taylor and Bret Hughes while playing in the band at Park City High School.

“It was through them that I became a scholarship student at the University of Utah and began traveling the world at such a young age,” he said. “And I want to share that love through the album.”