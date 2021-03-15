Park City-based singer, and producer will release a ’Paradox’ of an album

Park City-based singer, songwriter and producer Tanya Taylor’s new album “Paradox” is inspired by the joys and trials of life. The album features an array of artists from Utah as well as artists from around the world.

Photo by Sam Regan

Park City-based singer, songwriter and producer Tanya Taylor is proud of her “Paradox.”

That’s the name of her album that she’ll release on March 20, and it was inspired by the original songs she had written about life.

“I realized in creating the album that I had two distinct styles of music going on,” said Taylor, owner of Tanya Taylor Productions. “One style was upbeat that celebrated life, and then I had another six songs that contemplated the challenges that are going on in our world.”

Side one is subtitled “Conciliatory: Not for surrender, but for peace,” and side two is subtitled “Combative: Not for combat, but for change.”

“I wanted to show that the album, like the things in life, are two sides of the same coin,” Taylor said.

"Paradox," the new album by Park City's Tanya Taylor, will be available on March 20. The album is the culmination of three years of work from Taylor and her husband and guitarist Todd Bigatel.

Photo by Sam Regan

The album is available for preorder for $10 at bandcamp.com and on her website, tanyataylorproductions.com, and features the last recorded music of the late Utah-based organist and vocalist Courtney Isaiah Smith, who died from COVID-19 on Jan. 25.

“It was a huge loss to the local music community,” Taylor said. “It was a shock to us, because I had communicated with him a few days prior to his passing.”

Smith, who taught as an adjunct professor of jazz studies at Utah State University, Weber State University, University of Utah and Westminster College, had been working on organ and vocals for “Paradox,” Taylor said.

“He submitted some organ tracks for one of the songs he worked vocals on, and we took the track and wrote a new song called ‘Pull You Down From the Sky,’ that celebrates his life and legacy as a musician,” she said. “The song is the first track on the album.”

Other musicians who appear on the album include Park City High School director of bands Chris Taylor on trumpet, vocalists Kiirt Banks, Vegas Taelor, Raven Flowers, Ben Mulwana and Nick Massarella, bassist Luann Landau, percussionists Jo Dinger and Matt Nickle, and guitarists Kenji Aihara, John Sherrill and Taylor’s husband, Todd Bigatel.

To choose who would appear on which song, Taylor wrote the songs with individuals in mind.

“Certain voices and instruments do well on certain songs, and we also try to collaborate with the artists who would best fit those songs,” she said.

Taylor and Bigatel worked on these songs for the past three years, Taylor said. “During that time I’ve learned so much as a sound designer,” she said. “Since I felt like I’ve developed a certain style and ability to produce music, it seemed like a good time to release the album.”

The songs were all written from Taylor’s perspective, she said.

“For example, the song ‘Daughter’ is written about my relationship, love and care for my own daughter, Kendyl Celine,” Taylor said. “On the flipside, there’s a song called ‘Tribal’ that comes from a contemporary world where our political system has become divided and tribal.”

That song was inspired by one of Taylor’s friends who is from Rwanda.

“Back in 1994 his world was in complete disarray and all of these different tribes tried to kill each other,” she said. “The song is about how we need to be careful about how far we take our own tribalistic tendencies.”

Songwriting is how Taylor gets a handle on her emotions.

“Music pushes me to create,” she said. “There’s a healing agent in music for me. That’s how I process grief. That’s how I process joy and other emotions. When I get home from work the first place I go is into our studio.”