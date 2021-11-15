Park City Brewing comes home with a new series of beer and a planned local taproom

Park City Brewing is on the return with five new craft beers that pay homage to its namesake town. The brewery is also constructing a taproom and restaurant that will open in December at Kimball Junction.

Courtesy of Park City Brewing

Park City Brewing is on a mission to make its namesake town proud.

This week the craft beer company has discarded all past recipes, introduced new brews, and announced plans to open a taproom at Kimball Junction, said Jeffrey Tito, Park City Brewing president and director of operations.

“We have new recipes and a new vision,” said Tito, who signed on with the company in March. “Park City is our home, and since Park City is us, we have to make sure we get things right the first time. We have to make sure we come out swinging. It’s been a lot of fun reenergizing and getting things we need to go to.”

Tito and head brewer Mike Perine rolled out five new beers — Siren’s Call American Lager, Sneaker Tree IPA, Silver Creekwater Amber Lager, Powder Buoy Pilsner and Gold Town Pale Ale — that pay homage to Park City and adhere to the brewery’s motto, “Beer created for locals by locals,” according to Tito.

He said each beer boasts consistent, fresh and balanced flavors, and a label that includes a story that inspired its name.

Siren’s Call is an American lager that Tito calls one of his favorites.

“The can has a nice view of Park City, and it’s a tribute to the siren that has gone off every night in town at 10 p.m. for the past 100 years,” he said.

The Sneaker Tree India pale ale was inspired by Park City’s famed Shoe Tree that is visible on Deer Valley Drive and other spots east of Main Street.

While there are many different stories of how the Shoe Tree came into existence, the most common tale is that people have been tossing their footwear up into the branches since the mid-1960s, since a Vietnam veteran first did it to celebrate his return from the war, according to previous Park Record reports.

“We named the pale ale Sneaker Tree, because it rolls off the tongue a little better than Shoe Tree,” said Tito, whose family owned the Rolling Rock brewery in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Silver Creekwater Amber Lager pays tribute to the cleaned-up Poison Creek, and the Gold Town Pale Ale is a tip of the hat to the town’s “gold-level bicycling area” status, he said.

One of the beers, the Powder Buoy, is connected to Park City via a weather buoy located north of Kauai, Tito said.

“The buoy begins to react when the storms from the Gulf of Alaska start to kick up,” he said. “Once that starts, we know the storm is getting ready to dump snow on Park City in 10 to 14 days.”

Tito, who is a certified brewmaster, worked with Perine, who has more than 15 years of experience developing craft beers, to come up with these brews.

“As soon as I got to Park City in March, we talked about different styles of beers and we brewed up some beer in our little half-barrel system,” Tito said. “We put them in cans and kegs and invited our investors over to get feedback. That’s when we were able to pick some nice recipes.”

The beers can be purchased at multiple Park City locations, including O.P Rockwell, Grappa, Downstairs, Maxwell’s and The Cabin, Tito said.

They are also available in the Salt Lake Valley at Whiskey Street and Piper Down Pub, he said.

The beers will also be available at the new Park City Brewing taproom that is scheduled for a soft opening at the end of December, and a hard opening in January, said Tito, whose resume includes administrative, managing and consulting roles at Heineken, Yuengling Brewery and Miller/Coors.

The taproom, which will be located between Park City Coffee Roaster and Thai So Good at 1764 Uinta Way, will be a full restaurant, he said.

“Construction on the interior is going along nicely, and we will start tearing up the outside and redoing the patio next week,” he said. “After we get the taproom done, we will focus on establishing another taproom and brewery in the Salt Lake Valley.”

Like he and Perine did with the new brews, Tito wants to make sure the taproom is done well, and done right.

“At the end of the day, we want to make great beers that people will enjoy, and it’s been a little while since we’ve had a place in Park City,” he said.