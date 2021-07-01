Park City celebrates Independence Day all weekend long

The Park City Fourth of July parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday this year. The city decided to spread out Independence Day celebrations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park City believes the more the merrier, and safer, when it comes to this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

Instead of one day packed with a parade, rugby games, 5k fun run and a Hill Air Force flyover, the events will be spread out over a four-day period starting on Friday, July 2, said Jenny Diersen, Park City’s special events and economic development program manager.

“It’s important to remind folks that when we were making decisions about the Fourth of July, we weren’t where we are today,” Diersen said. “We were still getting through the pandemic, and it was a time when the city, like other event organizers, tried to find ways in order to spread crowds and festivities out. So one of the ways of doing that was to make it a three- or four-day weekend event, instead of a one-day event.”

To accommodate the schedule, the parade and rugby games are set for Friday, while the flyover is waiting in the wings for Sunday, Diersen said. (See accompanying schedule).

“The parade starts at 11 a.m. and it will run down Main Street and end on Park Avenue by the 7-11,” she said. “I think we will have a great parade this year. We have 35 floats by local community members and business owners.”

In addition to the city’s festivities, the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival will open with “Patriotic Pops” at Deer Valley, Diersen said.

“We always permit the concerts and help promote what Deer Valley is doing,” she said. “They’ve historically held a concert on the Friday night of Fourth of July weekend, and that is something fun people can do.”

The Air Force flyover on Main Street is the only thing happening on Saturday within the city limits, according to Diersen, but Park City Mountain Resort will host a day at Canyons Village that will feature kids’ activities, ice sculpting demonstrations by Iceworks, a live art demonstrations by local artists Anna Leigh Moore and AD Allegretti, in partnership with Arts Council of Park City & Summit County, and live music performed by Memphis McCool and Jake and the Heist.

Oakley will also host a Independence Day celebration on Saturday that will include breakfast, fundraisers and the Oakley Rodeo, she said.

Independence Day events will return to Park City on Sunday with volleyball tournaments and live music in City Park, and a police memorial service at Schreurs Plaza, located at the 500 block on the west side of Main Street between Lunds Gallery and Bangkok Thai, Diersen said.

“This is a historic event we’ve done for many years,” she said about the service. “We encourage the community to come out and support the local police, because they are always protecting our community and have been key players in helping the public deal with the pandemic.”

Monday will be the last day for people to register and run the annual Fourth of July virtual 5K, which benefits Park City Ski and Snowboard, Diersen said.

“When the ski team needed to make a decision about the 5K, they weren’t comfortable with hosting an in-person run due to the pandemic, because they usually have 1,000 runners who participate,” Diersen said. “So like last year, they spread the run over two weeks, and the last day you can participate is Monday, July 5.”

Runners can register for the run by visiting parkcity4thofjuly5kfunrun.athlete360.com.

Unfortunately, this year’s Independence Day celebration in Park City will not include fireworks due to the lack of rain and drought conditions, Diersen said.

“We have no professional firework shows scheduled within the city limits, and we are requesting that people do not take on their own fireworks,” she said. “We have a fireworks and open-flame ban, and we are encouraging our local residents and visitors to keep our community safe and find other ways to celebrate.”

Still, celebrating Independence Day in person this year has been a long time coming, Diersen said.

“I think it will be exciting to see our community come together again,” she said. “I think everyone has worked really hard to get back out there and have fun together.”