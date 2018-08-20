Park City Classic Car show pulls into new location at Billy Blanco’s

The Wasatch Mountain Jaguar Register will host the annual Park City Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Billy Blanco’s, 8208 Gorgoza Pines Road in Quarry Village. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Barry Hanover at 435-671-9788.

The Park City Classic Car Show is on the move.

Earlier this year, Wasatch Mountain Jaguar Register, an automobile club, announced that the annual event will relocate from lower Main Street to the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot. However, organizers decided to move the car show, set for Aug. 25, to the west parking lot at Billy Blanco's, a car-themed restaurant in Quarry Village at 8208 Gorgoza Pines Road. The venue, owned by fellow automotive enthusiast Bill White, will serve a buffet lunch for the event.

This decision was made with the intent to provide car enthusiasts with a convenient and visible location, according to Jim Revel, a member of the car club.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., is primarily focused on classic and vintage British and European cars, but will also include original American examples and newer British and European exotic supercars, according to Revel. The show does not feature muscle cars or hot rods, he said.

Car owners will placed the vehicles in the parking lot from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the show will start at 10 a.m. Entrants can purchase lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

All car entries will be eligible for the "People's Choice" and "Best of Show" award plaques, which are voted on by attendees, Revel said.

"Best of Class" plaques will be awarded in all car classes of four or more cars. No class award will be presented if there are less than four cars registered in that class, he said.

The award winners will be announced after lunch.

"We hope this new venue will prove to be an excellent location for years to come, and that the inclusion of a Billy Blanco's buffet lunch will enhance the fun and value to participants," Revel said.