Park City clothing store raises $5,200 for Ukrainian refugees
Donations ranged from $20 to $2,000
For the past three weeks, Grace Clothiers owners Bill Fruth and Laura Montecot-Fruth had been busy raising money for the people of Ukraine.
They did this by giving custom-designed T-shirts to anyone who donates $20 to $30, and the fundraiser, which ended last week, raised a little more than $5,200, Montecot-Fruth said.
“The donations ranged from $20 to $2,000, and we were excited to help,” she said.
The money has been donated to the World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals to Ukranians in the wake of the Russian invasion, according to Montecot-Fruth.
“Their chef, Jose Andres, has set up six kitchens around the Ukrainian border, because people need food and water,” she said. “There was one kitchen who made 11,000 sandwiches.”
The idea for the fundraiser came as Montecot-Fruth and her husband watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold on the nightly news.
“We were so sorry, and sometimes we cried, watching TV and seeing these people, kids and families,” she said. “I remember Bill said we need to do something, and that we should donate money. Then we decided to give T-shirts away to people who wanted to donate. That way we could raise more money.”
Grace Clothiers, located at 751 Main St., partnered with Motherlode print shop in Prospector, which provided the T-shirts at a discounted price and also came up with the Ukrainian flag design, Montecot-Fruth said.
“I think the generosity of Park City came through on this,” she said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to raise a little money for the Ukrainian people. This really means so much to me.”
