Park City Community Foundation announces Women’s Giving Fund finalists





Park City Community Foundation is proud to announce the three finalists for the annual Women’s Giving Fund grant. Many applications were submitted from Summit County nonprofit organizations interested in receiving the grant, and the 2022 grant finalists are EATS Park City , the Hope Alliance, and SOS Outreach .

This year, the grant will total $45,000 and will be awarded to one of the organizations on July 6 at the annual Grant Celebration. Women’s Giving Fund members will select the final recipient of the high-impact grant through a voting process that takes place from June 13 to June 30.

Since its inception in 2014, Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund has worked to benefit the lives of women and children in Summit County. The group includes more than 1,700 local women and girls who want to make a difference in the community. Group members meet throughout the year at various gatherings and have collectively donated $238,000 since the group’s inception in 2014.

Courtney Caplan, Chair of the Women’s Giving Fund Grant Committee and a Park City Community Foundation Board Member says, “Our Women’s Giving Fund grant committee has gone through an extensive process to select the three finalists for this year. Because of our members, these grants have made possible so many urgently needed services right here in Park City and Summit County.”

2002 grant finalists have submitted proposals that will positively impact women and children:

EATS Park City aims to increase food security, nutrition education, and community support for children and families by expanding their Empowering Food Security Program with a full-time Community Liaison position.

Hope Alliance aims to expand vision care to uninsured women and girls in Summit County by adding additional medical staff. Women and girls will receive prescription glasses and care so they can fully engage in life, learning, and work.

SOS Outreach aims to enhance its outdoor youth development and mentorship program, and amplify youth leadership with the addition of an alumni Program Facilitator for Park City kids learning to ski and ride.

Women’s Giving Fund is an initiative of Park City Community Foundation that includes over 1,700 members who make high-impact grants to help local women and children in need. Women become members for life by making a $1,000 contribution to the fund, which is endowed by the Community Foundation and provides grants to local nonprofits from its earnings in perpetuity.