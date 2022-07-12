Park City Community Foundation announces Women’s Giving Fund grant recipient

For information about donating, volunteering, fundraising and getting involved with the Park City Community Foundation, visit

From left: Hope Alliance Board Member Peter Wright, Hope Alliance Executive Director Diane Bernhardt, Hope Alliance Board Member Dell Fuller and Park City Community Foundation Women’s Giving Fund Grant Committee Vice Chair Dalia Gonzalez celebrate the Hope Alliance as this year’s Women’s Giving Fund Grant recipient.

Photo by Mackenzie Moran for Park City Community Foundation

Park City Community Foundation is proud to announce the recipient of its 2022 Women’s Giving Fund grant – the Hope Alliance. Members of the Women’s Giving Fund voted throughout the month of June and selected from three organizations to receive this year’s high-impact grant of $45,000.

The Hope Alliance will use the $45,000 grant to expand vision care to uninsured women and girls in Summit County by adding additional medical staff to their team.

Women and girls will receive prescription glasses and eye care so they can fully engage in life, learning, and work.

EATS Park City and SOS Outreach were also finalists and Women’s Giving Fund members who were moved by their projects are encouraged to give directly to them.

“When women and girls in Park City come together to address some of our community’s most significant issues, we drive powerful change,” says Kristi Cumming, Chair of Park City Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. “The $45,000 granted today is just one example of the commitment and dedication this group of women has to support their community far and wide.”

Since the Women’s Giving Fund was started in 2014, the members have granted $283,000 to local organizations. Support has gone to medical services for children experiencing abuse, early childhood education programs, transitional housing for women recovering from domestic violence, youth mentorship programs, caregivers of older adults and more.

Courtney Caplan, Chair of the Women’s Giving Fund Grant Committee and a Park City Community Foundation Board Member said, “Our Women’s Giving Fund grant committee went through an extensive process to select the three finalists for this year and hundreds voted for the finalist. Because of our members, these grants have made possible so many urgently needed services right here in Park City and Summit County.”

Park City Community Foundation hosted a special Grant Celebration for its Women’s Giving Fund members on Wednesday, July 6, where the three grantee finalists were highlighted with videos about their proposed work.

Sponsors for the event were Vail Resorts EpicPromise and Park City Mountain Resort, and the event was held at Red Pine Lodge at the Canyons with nearly 300 women in attendance.

Women’s Giving Fund is an initiative of Park City Community Foundation that includes nearly 1,800 members who make high-impact grants to help local women and children in need.

This year, Women’s Giving Fund is working hard to expand its membership to 2,022 members. The goal is to bring more funds to local projects for women and children. Women become members for life by making a $1,000 contribution to the fund, which is endowed by the Community Foundation and provides grants to local nonprofits from its earnings in perpetuity. Women can also nominate someone to receive an honorary membership. Learn more about Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund or become a member at parkcitycf.org/womensgivingfund

The Park City Community Foundation plays a vital role in solving the most challenging problems in Park City. We care for and invest in our people, place, and culture by bringing together local nonprofits, donors, and community leaders to contribute financial resources and innovative ideas to benefit all the people of Park City—now and in the future.

As the home of Live PC Give PC, Women’s Giving Fund, Solomon Fund, and other important initiatives, the Community Foundation has brought millions of dollars to the greater Park City community and Summit County.