Park City Community Foundation distributes $620,000 to local nonprofits

Arts-Kids Executive Director Ted Hallisey hands out some cut paper plates to students at PCT Tots in February. Both Arts-Kids and PC Tots received Community Fund grants from the Park City Community Foundation to help continue their programs that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Park Record file photo

2020 Park City Foundation Community Fund Grant recipients • Alf Engen Ski Museum, $2,500 • Arts-Kids, $2,500 • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, $8,000 • Christian Center of Park City, $5,000 • Communities That Care, $5,000 • Connect Summit County, $10,000 • EATS Park City, $6,000 • Egyptian Theatre, $5,000 • Holy Cross Ministries, $10,000 • The Hope Alliance, $1,500 • Immigrant Legal Services, $7,500 • Jewish Family Service, $10,000 • Kimball Art Center, $7,500 • KPCW, $7,500 • Lucky Project of Lucky Ones Coffee, $5,000 • Mountain Mediation Center, $5,000 • Mountain Town Music, $3,000 • Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, $7,500 • Nuzzles and Co., $3,500 • Park City Education Foundation, $10,000 • Park City Film, $6,000 • Park City Museum, $2,500 • Park City READS, $8,000 • Park City Sailing Association, $1,000 • Park City Summit County Arts Council, $5,000 • PC Tots, $10,000 • Peace House, $10,000 • People’s Health Clinic, $7,500 • Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, $5,000 • Recycle Utah, $7,500 • SOS Outreach, $3,000 • South Summit Trails Foundation, $3,000 • Summit Community Gardens, $3,500 • Summit County Clubhouse, $3,000 • Summit Land Conservancy, $5,000 • Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, $5,000 • Utah Avalanche Center, $2,500 • Utah Clean Energy, $2,000 • Utah Legal Services, $5,000 • Voterise, $1,500 • YMCA of Northern Utah, $2,000 • Youth Sports Alliance, $5,000 2020 Community Response Fund Challenge Grants • Alf Engen Ski Museum, $5,000 • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, $5,000 • Christian Center of Park City, $50,000 • Communities That Care, $5,000 • Connect Summit County, $10,000 • EATS Park City, $5,000 • Egyptian Theatre, $10,000 • Holy Cross Ministries, $20,000 • Jewish Family Service, $50,000 • Kimball Art Center, $10,000 • KPCW, $10,000 • Lucky Project, $5,000 • Mountain Town Music, $10,000 • Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, $10,000 • Park City Education Foundation, $50,000 • Park City Film, $10,000 • Park City Museum, $5,000 • Park City Summit County Arts Council, $10,000 • PC Tots, $30,000 • Peace House, $10,000 • People’s Health Clinic, $10,000 • Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, $10,000 • Recycle Utah, $10,000 • SOS Outreach, $5,000 • Summit County Clubhouse, $10,000 • Summit Land Conservancy, $10,000 • Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, $10,000 • Youth Sports Alliance, $10,000 For information, visit parkcitycf.org.

Park City Community Foundation understands the vibrant roles nonprofits play in Park City and Summit County and announced Monday that it will distribute $620,000 in unrestricted grants to those nonprofits.

The money, which is more than twice more than the total grants from last year, will be issued from the foundation’s long-standing Community Fund and the more recent Community Response Fund that was established as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Executive Director Katie Wright.

“We are so proud to be in a position to make these grants available,” Wright said. “It’s a big number for us, and it’s exciting for us and exciting for the community. Since these funds are unrestricted, the nonprofits will be able to use the money where it’s needed most.”

The grants from the Community Fund total $225,000, and will support the most pressing needs of 42 nonprofits, Wright said. (See accompanying lists of grant recipients.)

When we get to the other end of this pandemic we want to be sure that those organizations are here and thriving…” Katie Wright, Park City Community Foundation executive director

These grants will support mental health initiatives, youth arts and sports programs, affordable child care, trails and open space, affordable housing, legal assistance and more, she said.

“We’ve worked hard to increase that amount year after year, so it’s nice for us to make that donation to the organizations that serve Summit County,” she said.

Because of the coronavirus, Park City Community Foundation decided to distribute the Community Fund Grants, which are usually announced in September, early this year, according to a press release.

“Summit County has been hard hit by COVID-19. We have the highest unemployment rate in Utah and our friends and neighbors are struggling to pay rent and put food on the table,” said Anna Frachou, board member and grants chair. “These grants have huge impact in greater Park City and allow organizations that offer important services to our community to stay afloat, and to prevent homelessness and hunger.”

The Community Response Fund launched in March to support local residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, and the foundation has granted $895,000 in total, over two stages, Wright said.

The first stage of grants from the fund, totaling $500,000, was awarded to eight health and human services organizations who help people who are struggling with rent, food security and other urgent needs, she said.

“We partner with local nonprofits and make grants to them so our community members will get the services they need through these nonprofits,” Wright said.

The second stage of grants, which total $395,000 and was issued Monday, are called Stabilization Grants, she said.

“There are a little broader, where we support 28 nonprofits that are really important to the community,” Wright said. (See accompanying list). “We know that nonprofits are critical to the vibrancy of Park City, and when we get to the other end of this pandemic we want to be sure that those organizations are here and thriving.”

Wright said local businesses, community groups and the local government have so far donated a total of $2.4 million to the Community Response Fund.

“We’ve had more than 400 donors who have given us between $5 to $1 million,” she said. “We’ve had people from all walks of life do what they can to support their community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible outpouring.”

Park City Community Foundation still needs an additional $500,000 to meet the urgent needs and ongoing needs of the core nonprofits in the community, Wright said.

Donations can be made by visiting parkcitycf.org/giving-guide. And Woodward Park City has pledged matching donations up to $75,000 through it’s Play It Forward Fund to the Community Response Fund, she said.

“We are thrilled to have a great partnership with Powdr Corporation, more specifically Woodward Park City,” she said. “With the challenge grant, now is the time for donors to double the impact of their gifts. And through that, we are confident we will continue to meet the urgent needs of our community members.”