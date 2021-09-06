Park City Community Foundation rolls out Climate Fund applications, seeking ‘innovative ideas’

Human-made beaver dams, installed through a partnership between Wild Utah Project and Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, is an example of the type of projects the Park City Community Foundation seeks for its Climate Fund grants. The dams increase carbon sequestration in Park City’s open spaces by restoring degraded streams and wetlands.

Park Record file photo

Applications for the third round of Park City Climate Fund grants will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and nonprofit organizations and businesses that have ideas to reduce carbon emissions or educate the community about climate change are encouraged to apply.

The grant, distributed by the Park City Community Foundation, helps local nonprofits and businesses implement high-impact climate solutions.

The submission deadline is Oct. 1, and applicants can visit parkcitycf.org for applications, guidelines and information about past grantees, said Diego Zegarra, Park City Community Foundation vice president of equity and impact.

“We’re inviting organizations who are interested in aligning with us at a local and regional level on climate goals, as we strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030,” Zegarra said. “I invite everyone to see what has been funded in the past, look at their updates and progress.”

Applications will be reviewed by a committee composed of community members, climate experts, government officials and nonprofit representatives, who will select semi-finalists, Zegarra said.

“The committee will then make final decisions in November, and we should have a decision made by Nov. 11 about how we will allocate the funds,” he said.

The low snowpack in recent years and last month’s wildfire in Parleys Canyon have reinforced the importance of the Park City Climate Fund, according to Zegarra.

“Because our town thrives on the outdoors, we feel climate change in a visceral way,” he said. “We feel that Park City could be a leader and model for other communities in terms of high-impact climate solutions in the areas of emission-source reduction, land-sink support and community outreach and education, projects which can be funded by the Climate Fund.”

Park City Community Foundation conceived the Park City Climate Fund in 2019 after City Hall set the goal for the town to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, Zegarra said.

“The Community Foundation believes in that goal, and believes mountain towns have the power to have an impact on climate change,” he said. “We can pilot projects. We can seed innovative ideas to see what works when it comes to carbon sequestration or emissions reductions.”

Three grants, ranging from $50,000 to $75,000, were awarded during the first grant cycle in 2019, and eight grants from $14,000 to $50,000 were awarded in 2020, Zegarra said.

Those projects include Recycle Utah’s two-year community education program to promote reaching zero waste by 2030, Utah Clean Energy’s plan to facilitate the community’s carbon neutral electricity supply and prioritize climate strategies in the building sector, and the partnership between Wild Utah Project and Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter to increase carbon sequestration in Park City’s open spaces by restoring degraded streams and wetlands and installing dams modeled after beaver dams, Zegarra said.

“One of my favorite projects is the human-constructed beaver dams on the Swaner Preserve,” he said. “They are on track to install 100 dams by November.”

With this round of funding, Park City Community Foundation is hoping for bold and bigger proposals, Zegarra said.

“The Park City Community Foundation is well positioned to set the table for conversations about large and broad challenges that are bigger than any one single organization can address,” he said. “We don’t want to limit ideas, and we are on track to provide $250,000 in grants to promising climate projects.”

The grants would not have been possible if it weren’t for the community’s support, Zegarra said.

“We believe the issue of climate has reached a critical point, and some champions in the community, initially funders who share our vision regarding climate, have gotten us to a point where we can offer grants to organizations doing these forward-thinking works,” he said. “We have the city, county and a multitude of private and public entities working in that space. Climate change isn’t going to get any better in the next few years unless we make investments in meaningful projects that will mitigate our impact on the planet. We’ve never been more invested in the climate space and the Park City Climate Fund is a manifestation of that.”