Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund donations provide capital for climate change projects

EATS Park City, a nonprofit that helps members of the community have opportunities to develop healthy eating habits, is one of the recipients of the Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund. The fund provides seed capital to innovative projects that aim to help address climate change.

Park Record file photo

Park City Community Foundation’s Special Speaker Series presentation, “Climate Discussion with Rob Dr. Davies: A Mindset for the Age of Humans,” on Tuesday, April 20, is part of the nonprofit’s goal of solving some of the community’s biggest challenges, said Christine Coleman, communications and marketing director.

“We focus on three areas — the people, the place and the culture of greater Park City,” Coleman said. “Place is where the climate issues fall.”

To address the issues, the Park City Community Foundation pulls together groups of philanthropists, government officials, businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to Coleman.

In order to continue the work, the foundation started the Park City Climate Fund in 2019, when Park City hosted Mountain Towns 2030, a summit focused on combating climate change.

The fund provides seed capital to innovative projects that help address climate change, and engages people and local entities to implement solutions that have the potential to be effective in other mountain communities, Coleman said.

To date, 11 local climate-change projects — including from Utah Clean Energy, Recycle Utah, TreeUtah, Sorenson Impact Center and EATS Park City — have received grants totaling $385,000 from the fund to move Summit County toward a more sustainable future, she said.

“We are continuing to raise funds right now for the Park City Climate Fund so that we can fund more innovative ideas, because we care greatly about climate change and are a leader and model for other communities — for the good of our local place and for the good of the global impact we can have,” Coleman said. “Climate in our mountain town is changing faster than anyone has predicted, threatening our way of life for future generations.”

To celebrate Earth Month, donations to the Park City Climate Fund will be matched by Kristi and John Cumming up to $25,000, Coleman said.

“That means all the gifts will be doubled to fund these critical projects,” she said.