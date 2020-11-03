Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC celebrates a decade of giving

Park City-based nonprofit organizations have had a boost in fundraising during the past decade, thanks to the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC day of giving.

The event, which runs this year from 12 a.m. on Friday to 12 a.m. on Saturday, is a way to give community members an opportunity to donate to their favorite organizations, said Christine Coleman, communications and marketing director for Park City Community Foundation.

“It’s one of the many things we do to help solve our community’s challenges,” Coleman said. “This is also a key fundraiser for our nonprofits, many of which rely on Live PC Give PC as their big giving day.”

Since 2010, Live PC Give PC has raised more than $12.7 million, and last year’s event raised $2.4 million for 117 participating organizations, Coleman said.

This year’s nonprofit roster will include 120 organizations that offer various services touching on the arts, health care, animal welfare and social service, to name a few, she said.

However, the focus isn’t about the amount of money raised, but the amount of donors who participate.

“We are hoping to get 5,500 unique donors to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary,” Coleman said. “We think the nonprofit community benefits everyone who lives, works and plays here. So, we’re hoping everybody will go the extra mile this year to help us surpass our goals.”

This year’s Live PC Give PC is more vital than past fundraisers because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the community and nonprofits, according to Coleman.

“A lot of the nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraising galas and other events,” she said. “So we are encouraging these nonprofits who have lost funding because of canceled fundraisers to make Live PC Give PC their day more than ever.”

Since Live PC Give PC has primarily been an online-donation event from day one, the pandemic will not affect how donors participate, Coleman said.

There will, however, be several socially distanced, in-person activities for volunteers and supporters to celebrate the day, she said.

“Live PC, Give PC is kind of a scrappy, fun event, and we want to keep that tone intact,” Coleman said, adding that the activities will follow COVID safety protocols.

One new attraction this year will be a vehicle parade that will wind through many Park City and Summit County neighborhoods. The parade will include sponsors and participating nonprofits.

“One of the nonprofits is Mountain Town Music, and they will set up socially distanced, live music stops all over town,” Coleman said.

In addition, Park City Community Foundation will debut a three-hour livestream on its website, she said.

“The livestream will showcase the live music, interviews with donors and nonprofits and sponsors, and it will also give real-time donation updates,” Coleman said. “We’re thrilled that we’re going to make this happen in a time when so many other events have had to cancel.”

For information about the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC, visit, livepcgivepc.org.