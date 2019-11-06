Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC returns for ninth year

Parkites will get a chance to show how much they appreciate their favorite nonprofits when the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC donation floodgates open this year at 12 a.m. Friday for 24 hours of giving.

The annual day of fundraising, which will celebrate its ninth year, shows how the foundation brings the community together to address various aspects that make Park City an ideal place to live, work and play, said Ollie Wilder, the foundation’s community impact director.

Those themes, whether they deal with sustainability, arts and culture, sports, or education, are reflected in the 117 nonprofits that will benefit through Live PC Give PC, according to Wilder.

Members of the public can donate to one or multiple nonprofits online by visiting livepcgivepc.org, or they can visit various donation stations that will be set up around town by the individual organizations, he said.

The foundation’s goal for this year’s event is to recruit 5,000 donors. Last year, Live PC Give PC registered 4,790 donors on the day, and pulled in $2.4 million.

“We were really impressed with the final results last year, partly because we shifted our focus,” Wilder said. “In the past we’d always put dollar goals out there, and we started to feel like that wasn’t the right incentive for people. So we put the spotlight on the number of donors we wanted to get.”

Throughout the day, Park City Community Foundation will set up headquarters at High West Distillery, 703 Park Ave.

Starting at 8 p.m., the foundation will host its traditional Live PC Give PC celebration that will be open to ages 21 and older, where it will track the number of donors and amount of donations, before announcing the totals and special prize winners, Wilder said.

One way prize money is awarded to nonprofits will be through a number of leaderboard categories, Wilder said.

“Leaderboard prizes will be awarded based on the total number of unique donors making at least one online gift via the Live PC Give PC platform,” Wilder said. “All 117 nonprofits are eligible for these prizes, and an organization that wins a leaderboard prize won’t be eligible to win another, according to Wilder.

The All Nonprofits category will hand out $2,500 to the nonprofit that records the most unique donors. It will then award $1,500 for second prize and $1,250 for third, Wilder said.

The other categories will award $1,250 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third, Wilder said.

Those categories are:

• Caring for Each Other is focused on health and human services.

• Energizing and Enlivening is essentially for art and culture nonprofits.

• Keep On Moving is centered around sports nonprofits.

• Protecting Where We Play is for environmental nonprofits

• Sparking Minds is for education nonprofits.

Prize money will also be awarded through the New Donor Challenge and Power Hour Booster Challenge, Wilder said. The New Donor Challenge will add $10 to each of the first 800 donations made by donors who’ve never participated in Live PC Give PC, while the Power Hour Booster Challenge will tack on $20 to the first 200 donations made within the hour. The hour the challenge will take place will be announced via social media.

The Park City Community Foundation will pay qualifying nonprofits by Dec. 15, according to Wilder.

Offline donations, such as those made by check and cash, can also be accepted during Live PC Give PC, Wilder said.

“While these donations can count towards the organizations’ totals if the donor specifically says they are for Live PC Give PC, but they won’t count towards any of the prizes, because there is no way for us to verify them,” Wilder said.

Live PC Give PC will run from 12 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Saturday. For information or to donate, visit livepcgivepc.org.