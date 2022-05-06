Park City Community Foundation’s Solomon Fund grants announced

The Egyptian Theatre is one of the 21 local arts, sports and recreational nonprofits that received grants from the Park City Community Foundation 2022 Solomon Fund. The fund, established in 2016, is designed to increase Latinx participation in Park City and Summit County’s sports and recreation programs.

Park City Community Foundation announced more than $175,000 in Solomon Fund grants were given to 21 local sports, recreation and arts organizations this year.

Those organizations are as follows:

• Ballet West

• Bellas Mentoring (biking)

• EATS Park City

• Egyptian Theater

• Jump Stop Academy

• Kimball Arts Center

• Park City Ninja Kids

• Park City Recreation

• Park City Soccer Club

• RISE Boxing

• Basin Recreation

• SOS Outreach

• Stretch-N-Grow of Utah

• Summit Community Gardens

• Summit Dance Project

• Summit Land Conservancy

• The Little Gym of Park City

• Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation

• YMCA of Northern Utah

• Yoga and Mindfulness with Randi Jo

• Youth Sports Alliance

One of the sports, arts and recreational nonprofits that benefited from the Park City Community Foundation’s 2022 Solomon Fund was the Youth Sports Alliance.

She said it does this through communication and outreach, purchasing gear and offering scholarships to students who would not otherwise be able to afford the total cost of these programs.

“Sports and recreation are engaging ways for people to make friends and become part of the community,” MacCarthy said. “There are so many benefits, and we want to make sure kids in the Latinx population have access to those benefits.”

Park City School District reports that 20% of the current student population identifies as Latinx, according to MacCarthy.

“When we started the Solomon Fund, that number was around 11%,” she said. “Over the years we have seen that increase, so one of our goals is to have that 20%reflect in the programs offered in Park City. We want to see that representation outside the school walls.”

In 2021, 65% of Solomon Fund partner organizations reported an increase in Latinx participation. The vast majority of organizations have reported a rise every year since the Solomon Fund’s inception, the Park City Community Foundation said in a press release.

Partner organizations provided $449,461 in scholarship funds to all kids in Summit County, with 34% of the scholarships seeded by the Solomon Fund. Youth Sports Alliance had 244 Latinx participants during the 2020/21 school year, representing 22% of their overall participants. The organization credits funding and support from Solomon Fund for its success, according to the release.

For this year’s funds, Park City Community Foundation received requests from more than 30 organizations for a total of $300,000, according to MacCarthy.

“So word continues to get out about what we do, and how we connect families to these programs,” she said.

Jose Chacon, Park City Community Foundation’s outreach and impact coordinator, is responsible for connecting families with the programs, MacCarthy said.

“He works with the families and organizations to set up scholarship programming and help them maneuver the different registration processes,” she said. “We also do one-on-one and group conversions that surround diversity, equity and inclusion and who is best to work with Spanish-speaking families.”

The Solomon Fund wouldn’t be possible without donors, MacCarthy said.

“It is critical to raise the funds each year in a sustainable way so all kids have the opportunity to participate in these activities, and the greater Park City area continues to show its generosity,” she said. “Over the past six years more than $800,000 have been granted to recreational programs that align with our mission, and we hope to cross the $1 million mark next year. Making our community more inclusive and equitable in general is a goal for us.”

The trust that Park City Community Foundation has built in the community over the years is key to the success of the Solomon Fund, MacCarthy said.

“The Solomon Fund is an initiative of the Park City Community Foundation. The foundation works to solve Park City’s most pressing issues, and I think it has become a staple of the community as far as being a resource for these families,” she said. “We have even created a Solomon Fund Facebook page where families can follow to find out about the different sports and recreation activities. Organizations have learned that they can also come to us to get the word out regarding their programming and events.”

Those who want to donate can visit parkcitycf.org. Park City Community Foundation also coordinates the annual Live PC Give PC day of giving in November, MacCarthy said.

“We are also working out the details for a fundraiser event that is planned for July,” she said. “And donors can also reach out directly to me.”

MacCarthy’s email is sarah@parkcitycf.org .