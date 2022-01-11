Park City company Uplift Aerospace introduces its Space+ NFT project

The Uplift Aerospace staff includes, left to right, treasurer Jeffrey Johnson, communications director Emily Higgins, CEO Josh Hanes and advisor board member David Tate. Uplift Aerospace has announced its Space+ NFT program that aims to give more people access to space.

Photo by Uplift Aerospace.

A Park City based company is one step closer to providing a diverse community the chance to explore space.

Uplift Aerospace officially launched its Space+ NFT Project at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, and the project is designed to help give people of all backgrounds physical and digital access to microgravity flights, low-Earth orbit, the moon and beyond, said CEO Josh Hanes.

“The mission of Space+ is to give greater access to and build diversity in space,” Hanes said. “The culmination of the final phase of Space+ will be a historic, community-supported lunar rover mission to the Moon.”

The Space+ project will start this mission by offering NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, to build this community through memberships, he said.

“NFTs are a great platform for anyone to get involved with the blockchain,” Hanes said. “There are millions of people who engage in NFTs, and a lot of the processes to purchase NFTs have been streamlined. It’s also easy to show and prove ownership of NFTs through the blockchain, which will help to build the digital infrastructure for commercial transactions in space.”

Once the NFTs are available, members of the public will purchase them to gain access to experiences and products that Uplift Aerospace offers, facilitating commerce between Earth and Space, according to Hanes.

“We are creating small commerce centers in space for the first time, and we just signed a contract with NASA for one to be deployed to the International Space Station,” he said.

These commerce centers will be what Hanes calls “Constellation Vaults,” exhibition platforms for artists, brand makers and other creators, that will be deployed later this year, according to Hanes.

“That’s how we envision this first step for creating commerce between Earth and space,” he said. “When people purchase the NFTs, they’ll have the ability to view the items on the space station and send items to the Constellation Vault. This is part of our grand vision where we are creating one-of-a-kind products, a physical location for exhibiting those products, and a community to support that.”

Another benefit of using NFTs is to give access to the greater community, Hanes said.

“Anyone can gain access to them, and that is exciting,” he said.

Hanes, a graduate of the University of Utah, has always been interested in space, and has followed aerospace developments all of his life.

“I graduated with a degree in physics, and in 2017, we decided to pull the trigger on the concept of creating commerce in space, because a lot of the technologies that have been in development for the past few decades have come to market,” he said. “We felt there was an opportunity to become the first in a field that is historic when it comes to human’s next step of getting into space.”

Still, intergalactic commerce isn’t the only thing that drives Uplift Aerospace, Hanes said.

The company uses advanced technology to manufacture and deliver products from space to ensure a sustainable future on Earth, he said.

“Part of the reason we went with the name Uplift Aerospace is that we feel strongly that everything we do in space is for the purpose of protecting Earth,” Hanes said. “Space exploration can be summed up as scientific research, and scientific research can give us the power to make better decisions for the future. We don’t go to space because we have a desire to leave Earth. We go to space so we can learn more about Earth and learn more about our place in the solar system.”

There is currently an international crew of seven people who live and work on the International Space Station, according to NASA, and Hanes believes the more people who have access to space, the better.

“Multiple space stations were announced last year, and it’s a mistake to think we should not devote resources to explore the space around us,” he said. “I think it’s a mistake, because space has a direct impact on humanity’s future.”