Park City Council candidate’s bid for lower panel provides early insight into his thinking

Matt Nagie is a Park City Council candidate and is vying for a spot on the Park City Planning Commission. His application for the lower panel includes answers that are broad enough in nature that it seems some of them would apply to service on the City Council as well. Courtesy of Matt Nagie

Matt Nagie is a candidate for the Park City Council.

But his campaign may end months before Election Day in November.

In a highly unusual scenario, Nagie is running for the City Council at the same time he is vying for an appointment to the Park City Planning Commission. And as a result of his interest in the lower panel, voters have an opportunity to learn more about him earlier in the City Council contest than they likely otherwise would have.

Nagie was required to submit an application to City Hall as part of his candidacy for the Planning Commission, which is seen as ranking second only to the City Council in importance of municipal boards and commissions. City Hall released the application submitted by Nagie and the other candidates seeking appointment to the Planning Commission in response to a Park Record request under state open records laws.

The City Council candidates need only to submit campaign paperwork to the municipal government with basic information rather than completing a questionnaire like the one required of people seeking a spot on the Planning Commission. The opinions of City Council candidates are instead publicized over the course of a campaign.

The Nagie application for the Planning Commission is noteworthy at a time when, at least for the moment, he is preparing for a September primary election in the City Council contest. If he is appointed to the Planning Commission, he has said, he will end the City Council bid. The City Council conducted interviews of the Planning Commission candidates on Monday and is expected to make appointments shortly.

The answers provided by Nagie in the Planning Commission application are broad enough in nature that it seems some of them would apply to service on the City Council as well, even though the two panels have differing roles.

In one of the answers, he describes what he considers to be a “Commitment to rules-based decision-making. I understand the administrative, not legislative, nature of the planning commission, and aim to . . . push back against the tendency of a planning commission to view itself as a miniature city council.”

Nagie also said he has “Respect for and confidence in municipal staff. I will take staff recommendations seriously, with an appreciation of the process involved. I will not dismiss evidence staff recommendations in favor of my own opinions.”

City Hall staffers draft crucial reports and recommendations on a broad range of items before both the Planning Commission and City Council.

“The planning department can continue their excellent work with confidence that I will advocate for their evidence-based positions instead of my own opinion,” he said in the application.

Nagie is a political newcomer and is part of a field of nine candidates seeking a City Council seat. There are three seats on the ballot in November. A primary election is scheduled in early September to reduce the field to six for Election Day in November. The winners will be sworn into office for four-year terms in early 2024.

The Nagie campaign for the City Council is addressing issues like housing and transportation, two topics that are also often crucial issues for members of the Planning Commission as they discuss the development proposals, particularly larger ones.