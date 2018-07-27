Park City couple organizes Send Me a Friend fundraiser at O.P. Rockwell

Anders Osborne will perform a benefit with Luther Dickinson on Aug. 2 at O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St. The concert is a benefit for Send Me a Friend Foundation. For information, visit http://www.oprockwell.com .

Park City residents Ben and Paige Anderson are ready to see Anders Osborne and Luther Dickinson perform Aug. 2 at O.P. Rockwell, but not just as fans.

The two, who are friends with Osborne, are co-chairs of the event, which is a fundraiser for the songwriter's Send Me a Friend Foundation.

Send Me A Friend is a national network of sober volunteers who are on call to offer a helping hand and source of support for music industry professionals who are struggling to stay sober, said Ben Anderson.

"We had met Anders through sober channels, seeing that I'm a sober musician myself," Ben said. "When the idea to establish Send Me a Friend came around a year ago, Anders contacted Paige and me to see if we would support him. And, of course, we couldn't say no."

To date, all of the Send Me a Friend Foundation's fundraisers have been held in Osborne's hometown of New Orleans. The Andersons wanted to bring one to Park City.

"Since the community was so awesome when it came to music, the arts and charitable giving to those in need, we decided it would be a great match up to create a Send Me a Friend event here with Anders and Luther," Ben said. "We pitched the idea to Anders last fall, and since then, we have worked tirelessly on making this happen."

The schedule for the Aug. 2 event is as follows:

• 5 p.m. – Doors open for VIP ticket holders

• 5:30 p.m. – Meet and greet/Buffet dinner

• 7 p.m. – Doors open to the public

• 7:30 p.m. – Music by Osborne and Dickinson

• 8:30 p.m. – Live auction

• 9 p.m. – Music by Osborne and Dickinson

• 9:45 p.m. – Live auction

Some of the items that will be included in the auction will be paintings by artist John Bukaty, who introduced Osborne to the Andersons, Paige said.

"John is a live music painter and he will paint while Luther and Anders play," she said. "These paintings will be auctioned off at the event."

Other auction items include a Park City Powder Cats excursion for two, a New Orleans Anders Osborne VIP Experience for his holiday shows on Dec. 14 and 15, which will include dinner and two nights at a local luxury bed and breakfast, and signed guitars.

"We also will auction off opportunities to ski with Olympic athletes and a variety of things that people from the community have donated," Paige Anderson said.

The night will feature a gourmet buffet catered by Adam Kreisel of Chaia Cucina, as well as mocktails and cocktails.

"Sober people usually just get soda or sparkling juice, but the mocktail station will show there is more out there than just soda and diet sodas," Paige said. "These mocktails are really wonderful."

Addressing the cockatils, Ben said they are offered because there are music lovers that don't have a problem with addiciton.

"We want to bring a balance to these events," he said. "And we don't want to deny people who enjoy these drinks."

The Andersons hope the local community will come out enjoy some food, drinks, live music and donate to a worthy cause.

"Music feeds and heals the soul, and since this community is so giving and charitable and in love with music, it was important for us to bring the benefit here," Paige said. "It was important for us to support musicians who may be struggling with their sobriety or who are new to sobriety, and help them continue to create in their crafts."

Ben is grateful to O.P. Rockwell for offering the Rockwell Room for the event.

"They've been awesome," he said. "We're grateful to them for helping us try to put this together."

The Send Me a Friend Foundation fundraiser is the filling of an artistic weekend, Ben said.

His band Aiko will perform at Deer Valley on Aug. 1, and at O.P. Rockwell on Aug. 3.

"Throughout all of this, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival will be in full swing on Main Street," he said. "So it will be a great time to celebrate music and sobriety."