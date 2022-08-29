Park City Dance Reactor wants to light up a local social-dance community

Park City Dance Reactor Co-founders Roberto Olivares and Miranda Shaw share a spin on the dance floor. The couple is ready to build a community of social dancers in the Park City area.

Courtesy of Roberto Olivares

Roberto Olivares hopes to initiate a chain reaction in the local dance community through the Park City Dance Reactor.

Olivares and his wife Miranda Shaw co-founded the social-dance nonprofit with the goal of bringing partner, social, and solo dancing events to the Park City area by ushering it into the present day and leading it into the future.

“Dance is always evolving, but social dancing, in my opinion, has always been stuck in a paradigm since the 1960s,” Olivares said. “That was the golden age of social dancing in America. While my wife and I love Cha-Cha and Rumba, whether it’s American style or international style, the problem is how many Rumba songs do you really hear on the radio. How many Sambas?”

While those styles of music do find their way to pop-music radio, they are hard to decipher unless listeners are musicians or dancers, according to Olivares, who began social dancing through a ballroom competition team while getting a doctorate in computer science at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“So we want to be able to dance to what we hear on the radio, what is relevant today,” he said. “We want well-rounded dancers that can dance to what’s on the radio.”

Olivares said that Park City Dance Reactor will do that through community involvement, education, and events.

“That’s kind of where our curriculum and what we want to target through the Reactor come into play,” he said. “Dance is expression. You’re dancing with yourself, your body, your partner, but you’re also dancing with the music. And dance is best when none of those connections are awkward. It’s very freeing and it makes it more fun.”

One big misconception of social dancing is that many people picture ballroom dance and dance competitions, which Olivares says isn’t the case.

“Social dancing is different,” he said. “The goal is to get people out on the dancefloor and dance with others who are learning how to dance as well, rather than compete in a competition.”

In turn, the goal of Park City Dance Reactor is to make social dance accessible so the local community can feel the joy of dancing, Olivares said.

“We also want to do the intellectual part of it and address some of the systemic issues we’ve seen in the dance industry,” he said.

One of those issues is affordability.

“We want to make free public dance instruction available throughout the city, and we would like to do events — flash mobs or other things,” Olivares said. “If people don’t want to be the dancers, we want them to experience that type of social dancing in a performance setting.”

Park City Dance Reactor also wants people to recognize their instructors as the artists they are.

“Dance instructors are extremely trained artists, and they need to get by,” he said. “Part of our role as a nonprofit is to make it equitable to them. We are looking for funding from donors and grants.”

Another issue the nonprofit will look at is instructional methods, Olivares said.

“One of the things that has frustrated us about dance is going to dance studios and seeing people frozen in time,” he said. “They are restrained because they can’t dance to things other than what they hear in the studio. And they are restrained by the curriculum.”

Olivares wants to experiment with how the instructors teach dance at the Reactor.

“Every person is good at learning in different ways,” he said. “My wife learns differently than I do, and what we’ve seen in nearly two decades in a dance community are studios that teach one way to one type of learner, while the others just don’t progress.”

Olivares said that one way of addressing this issue is to work with others in the dance and creative community.

“There are really great choreographers and companies in the dance community and figure-skating community, and we can bring them into social dance and how we teach,” he said. “To us, dance is a locomotive, and the styling is the artistry you build onto it.”

Park City Dance Reactor, as a new nonprofit, is also looking for sponsors, Olivares said.

“If there are any businesses, organizations, or independent individuals that want to sponsor our programs or be involved in bringing partner and social dancing to the Park City area, we’d really love it if they would reach out to us,” he said.

Olivares can be reached through email at roberto.olivares@gmail.com , or through the website, parkcitydancereactor.com .

“We are also looking for additional board members to help fundraise and volunteers to help with our programs,” he said.

In the meantime, Park City Dance Reactor is moving forward with its mission and registration is open for dance classes that will be held at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, starting Sept. 6, at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

This four-lesson series will be taught by Don Clark, owner of Backyard Ballroom , a social-dance instructional studio in Salt Lake City. And if the series recruits a stable of 10 to 16 students, the class will continue, Olivares said.

“One thing we want to get across is that no dance experience is required,” he said.

Registration is through Basin Recreation at bit.ly/3PPDwyA .

Lessons for individuals are $60 or $50 with a partner, Olivares said.

The goals for the classes are to be leader (and) follower-balanced, gender-balanced, and diverse, he said.

“‘Followers’ get to focus more on styling and spinning — traditionally females gravitate to this — and ‘leaders; focus more on managing the timing and preparing combinations,” Olivares said. “Today things are more equal across the two roles, so both sides get to do some of everything. But there’s still often more followers than leaders, and still often more women than men. So we’re offering a discount if people register for our lesson series with a lead/follow partner.”

Since any gender can play any role in dance, Olivares encourages people to learn both roles.

“I can actually follow as well as lead, and it’s pretty fun (because) I will just spin all over the place,” he said. “Of course, if people want to register with their friends, or just as single dancers, that’s great too. We usually end up with fewer males than females, so we encourage women to be supportive and try to encourage their male friends or partners to at least try the classes with them.”