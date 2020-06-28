Park City Education Foundation distributes $250,000 in classroom grants

The 2020-2021 Classroom Grants All Schools · K-12 Computer Science Jeremy Ranch Elementary · PACE Program for Academic Challenge and Enrichment McPolin Elementary · PACE Program for Academic Challenge and Enrichment · McPolin’s “Whole Child” Program · Reading intervention for incoming 1st and 2nd graders Parley’s Park Elementary · PACE Program for Academic Challenge and Enrichment Trailside Elementary · PACE Program for Academic Challenge and Enrichment · RC Race and Engineering Club · Wild Wonders Connects Kindergarten Curriculum with SeeSaw and Coding Ecker Hill Middle School · Special Ed Community Outings · Ecker Hill Honors Music Program · Ecker Hill Student Pathways to Success · Ecker Hill Afterschool Program · IXL in 6th Grade Math · Keys to Success · Leadership and Latinos in Action · Smart Music · Visual Art & Digital Design Treasure Mountain Junior High · Robotics · Mustang After School Academy (MASA) · Latinos in Action - TMJH · Visiting Artist Program Park City High School · Avalanche Class · College Access: Provide Fee Relief for Low Income Students · Journals for Happiness 2020-2021 · Latinos in Action - PCHS · PCHS/ NAC Adaptive PE · Special Ed High School Transition Program · Mindful Schools Teacher Certification And Facilitation PCHS 2020/21 · Debate · Percussion Commissioning Project · Robotics Park City Learning Center · Park City Special Ed Transition Program · STEAM with Lego Robotics (Part 2)

Park City School District teachers will have a little more help to the tune of $250,000 in classroom grants for their back-to-school preparation.

The grants, which were distributed by the Park City Education Foundation on Monday, will help fund 33 out of 40 requests, said grant program director Kara Cody.

The grants ranged from $900 to the $41,000, and there was a $45,000 limit, she said. (See accompanying list for recipients).

“Classroom grants is a grassroots program that helps teachers and principals meet the needs that they are seeing in their classrooms and schools,” Cody said. “Once they identify the issues, we respond, because we strongly believe the heart of our schools are teachers. They are the No. 1 indicator of students’ successes, and we want to put them in the driving seat to help affect positive change in the classrooms.”

Some of the regular programs funded by the grants include one called “Smart Music” at Ecker Hill Middle School and robotics at Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School.

New this year is the Park City High School Percussion Club, and the RC Race and Engineering Club for fourth- and fifth-graders at Trailside Elementary, according to Cody.

“It means a lot to us to see teachers developing these types of programs,” she said. “And we saw a shift in thinking because of the school closures due to the (coronavirus) pandemic.”

One of the programs that proved its worth this year was the Smart Music program, which continues music education for string and band students, Cody said.

“We received incredible feedback from Kelly Wallace, the music teacher, who said although the program started a number of years ago, you could see how valuable it became today with the stay-at-home learning,” she said. “Kids were able to practice, learn and keep involved in music, unlike some other school districts in the state.”

In addition to the classroom grants, Park City Education Foundation extended its express grant program.

“Express grants help cover last-minute, smaller needs that come up,” Cody said. “We knew there were things that teachers and students would need once the schools closed down, so we were able to process applications and fund them within 24 to 48 hours.”

Some of those needs included basic classroom supplies like pencils and markers for local low-income families, as well as white boards to help with at-home learning, according to Cody.

“The needs also expanded out to software tools and resources to help make things easier for teachers during the home learning,” she said.

While a bulk of the money used for the grants was supplied by the Thomas H and Carolyn L Fey Foundation and the Deer Valley Resort Fund, Cody said private donations from local residents and businesses helped as well.

“It’s huge to have the support from the families to participate in our Give 180 back-to-school drive, our Red Apple Gala and Running With Ed, which, sadly, couldn’t be held this spring because of COVID-19,” she said. “It was particularly heartwarming, though, to see all the people who kept up the Running With Ed sponsorship and the families who donated despite the race not happening. We really couldn’t have fulfilled the grants we did without the love.”

Although Cody isn’t sure how school will look like come autumn, she feels optimistic.

“It’s an understatement to say this was a wacky, crazy year, but we are excited to see school back in session in some way, shape or form,” she said.