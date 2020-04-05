Park City family creates kid-friendly how-to cooking videos during COVID-19 shutdown

The Key Lime Kids, from left: Lucy Taylor, 12, Miles Taylor, 7 and Dylan Taylor, 10, all attend Weilenmann School of Discovery, and with the help of her food blogging mother, have created a series of YouTube videos that teach children how to cook.

Courtesy of Justin Taylor

For information about Key Lime Kids, visit youtube.com/channel/UCKtlXiCxQUSirsAnlick-Jw. For information about Key Lime Lexi, visit keylimelexi.com.

The three children of Park City resident Alexis Taylor, known to the world as food blogger Key Lime Lexi, have helped their mom expand her focus during the COVID-19 shutdown with a new cooking video series called Key Lime Kids.

The series currently features seven videos, with more being edited, and they can be found by going to YouTube and searching “Key Lime Kids.”.

In each of the videos, which are recorded by Alexis’ husband Justin, the Taylor children — Lucy, 12; Dylan, 10; and Miles, 7, who all attend Weilenmann School of Discovery — demonstrate a different cooking skill geared towards children their ages and make a dish that uses that skill, Alexis said.

“When we prepare what we want to cook, we decide what skill we can focus on,” she said. “The kids already have a list of ideas of what they want to make, and sometimes we switch around when someone wants to do different ones.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Some of the skills include pounding chicken with a meat mallet, which was something Miles did when making chicken schnitzel; using a double boiler to melt milk chocolate for brownies, one of Dylan’s favorite foods; and cutting butter into flour, which Lucy demonstrated in a video that will be released soon.

After they decide on a skill, Alexis and the children go through the recipes.

“We try like 100 times on a recipe and then do it over until we can’t mess up,” Dylan said. “Then my dad does all the editing when it’s done.”

Justin shoots two or three videos in one day, and then releases them every two or three days.

“These are short five- or six-minute videos that encourage parents to do a fun activity with their families while everybody is at home working or doing school work,” he said.

In addition to showing the proper way to carry out the skills, the videos also demonstrate how to safely use the different kitchen utensils and appliances, Alexis said.

“When we’re out there showing people different cooking techniques and demonstrating recipes, we definitely want to make sure we show them how to do them in ways that no one gets hurt,” she said. “We urge parental supervision and want the parents or adults to get involved with their kids. Then we leave it up to the adults to judge what the kids are capable of depending on their ages and abilities.”

The idea for Key Lime Kids came up, fittingly, when the Taylors were eating dinner as some of Summit County’s COVID-19 restrictions were announced, Alexis said.

“We were discussing how life was going to change and we were trying to figure out what we could do that would be fun for people to do,” Alexis said. “We wanted to share some fun, educational activities the kids and I have been doing since they were able to cook with me in the kitchen.”

Miles, who loves sushi, has been on a salad kick the past few days, according to Alexis.

“Every day, the kids make their own lunches,” she said. “I put things out, and they assemble what they want to eat, and Miles has even been making his own dressing. Many people buy bottled salad dressing, and don’t know how easy it is to make their own salad dressing.”

Lucy, who loves potatoes and anchovy toast, thinks it’s a good idea for children her age and younger to learn how to cook.

“It’s like riding a bike or learning how to ski,”she said. “It’s better to learn when you’re a kid, because it gets harder to learn when you’re older,” she said.

Lucy has also emailed different schools around the country and has told administrators about the videos.

“I’ve told them they can use our videos as part of their curriculums,” she said.

In addition to making the Key Lime Kids videos, the family uses dinner time to take culinary trips around the world, Alexis said.

“We had Spanish tapas the other night, and we did an Indian meal the other night,” she said. “We’ve also made Sicilian food.”

During those dinners, the Taylor children dressed up in the clothes of the different countries.

“We do this because we want to keep the dinners interesting and have some fun around the house,” Alexis said. “Plus, I noticed when kids make things themselves, they are more willing to try different foods and branch out.”

Cooking is a skill that anyone can do, Alexis said.

“It’s a way to expose your kids to different foods, but it’s also a skill you can learn and build upon and have for the rest of our life,” she said.