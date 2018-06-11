Park City Farmers Market moves and comes full circle

The Park City Farmers Market will open its 20th season at noon on Wednesday, June 13, at Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King Lot. The market will be open every Wednesday until 5 p.m. Admission is free. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfarmersmarket.com .

The Park City Farmers Market will come full circle when it opens it's new season on Wednesday.

The weekly event, run by Volker Ritzinger of Volker's Bakery, is returning to Old Town, where it first started before it moved to its most recent location of Canyons Cabriolet lot 17 years ago. The new setup will be at Park City Mountain's Silver King Lot, said Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain brand experience manager.

Ryan said the move was spurred by construction projects that were led by TCFC as part of the Canyons Village Master Plan near the former site of the market.

"In order to ensure a consistent venue for the Farmers Market that wouldn't be impacted by construction, we offered a new site near the Park City Mountain Village," Ryan said in an email interview. "The Silver King Lot provides an excellent location conveniently close to Main Street and steps away from the Park City Mountain Adventure Park. It's easy to stop by for a quick stroll, or make a day out of it."

Recommended Stories For You

As it has in years past, the Park City Farmers Market will offer fresh local produce, artisan breads, a variety of food and drinks, live music and arts and crafts.

When the Park City Farmers Market's contract ended in October, Daniel Lewis — who was the director of operations — told The Park Record he wasn't worried whether or not the market would continue this summer.

"The Park City Farmers Market started 20 years ago, and we know it will continue somewhere next year," he said at the time. "Instead of the Cabriolet lot, I would like to see the market return to Park City Mountain Resort."

Ryan said the transition from the Cabriolet Lot to the Silver King Lot didn't require any major operational adjustments. She also said the market will remain the same size it was at Canyons Village.

"We're looking forward to hosting the Market at this new location," Ryan said.

Parking will also be available.

"We suggest that visitors park in the First Time Parking Lot at the Park City Mountain Village," Ryan said.

Ryan also said Park City Mountain is happy it can continue to host the Park City Farmers Market.

"The gorgeous mountain setting offers the perfect location for a farmer's market and a unique venue for people to enjoy the outdoors and support local artisans and vendors," she said. "We hope people will take advantage of the beautiful summer weather and come up to the mountain to enjoy the Farmers Market."