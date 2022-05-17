Park City Farmers Market returns to its Canyons Village home

Since 2018, the Park City Farmers Market has opened at Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King parking lot. This year, the open-air grocery store will return to its longtime site at Canyons Village Cabriolet parking lot.

Park Record file photo

Park City Farmers Market is back where it belongs — Canyons Village.

The market, which opens May 18 and runs every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., temporarily relocated to Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King parking lot in 2018 to accommodate construction at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot.

Since new ski-lift construction is scheduled for the Silver King lot and the construction is complete at Canyons Village, market founder Volker Ritzinger is ready to go “home.”

“I love Canyons,” he said. “When they told me that we couldn’t do Silver King again, I told them I would love to go back to Canyons.”

Ritzinger credits Mike Goar, PCMR’s vice president and chief operating officer, for getting the market back to Canyons Village.

“We’ve been such good friends for more than 20 years, and he told me he would get me back to the Canyons,” Ritzinger said. “So it worked out great.”

Emily McDonald, PCMR’s communication manager, conveyed the resort’s happiness of working with Ritzinger again this year.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Volker Ritzinger and bring the Park City Farmers Market back to Canyons Village this summer,” she said. “The farmers market is a fantastic way for our community to support local Utah farmers and enjoy fresh produce all summer long.”

While this season’s market is intact, Ritzinger knows he has to look toward the future to ensure the market will continue, especially in light of Goar’s announcement that he will be leaving his position later this month.

“I plan to invite Mike to this year’s market and talk with him,” Ritzinger said. “I would like him to hook me up with the new person, because I would love to continue our partnership with the resort.”

Still, Ritzinger is looking at a long-term solution.

“Sooner or later I will have to find a new place, preferably a place that the Farmers Market owns,” he said. “Maybe someone will make an investment and buy some property that will have permanent stalls like you see in California, Ohio or Oregon. Something like this may be the future of the Park City Farmers Market.”

This year’s market will introduce Eat Bakery from Lehi, which specializes solely on gluten-free goods, Ritzinger said.

“We’ve had people ask me over the years if I could make gluten-free food, but I don’t have the capacity to do so,” he said. “So I went looking and found these guys. We’re excited to bring them in.”

Ritzinger is happy to be where he is after 21 years.

“There are farmers markets that have run longer than ours in Park City, but they all have changed managers over the years,” he said. “So I’m the longest acting farmers market manager in Utah, and I help the new managers with their markets. I know every farmer in Utah, when they started and what they do.”

While the Park City market has a nice stable of returning farmers, there has been some turnover over the years, according to Ritzinger.

“We lose a few of the old-timers here and there, but we are lucky to find new ones to replace them,” he said. “I go to every farmers market in Utah, and when I see someone new, I corner them and ask if they want to come to our market in Park City.”

Also, without Ritzinger, many of Utah’s farmers markets may have been lost during the pandemic, because he was the one who met with then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and drew up a plan that declared farmers markets essential businesses.

“We weren’t special events,” Ritzinger said. “We are safe, outdoor grocery stores, and it seemed so logical to me that we needed to stay open.”

Wednesday’s opening day will feature between 5 and 10 farmers, and Ritzinger plans to add more throughout the season.

“It’s been a cold spring, so we’re a little behind,” he said. “As more farmers begin growing more produce, we’ll be able to bring them in.”