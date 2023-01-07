Park City Film asks the public to judge their seats￼

Park City Film asks members of the community to swing by the Park City Library, give a couple of sample seats a test sitting and cast votes for their favorites. Park City Film plans to renovate the seats and sightlines in the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium in May.

Park City Film needs help finding its seats.

The arthouse nonprofit is planning a renovation of the Jim Santy Auditorium, its main venue for film screenings at the Park City Library, and would like the public to help select the theater seats.

To make it easy, two sample chairs have been installed at the library’s front entry near the information desk, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“There is an ergonomic seat and a serpentine spring seat,” she said. “We are asking the public to swing by in the next few weeks to try out the seats and do a little test. There are some ballots that people can fill out and give detailed feedback.”

The comfort of the seats isn’t the only thing the public can review, according to Wang.

“We also have three different fabrics people can choose from, and there is a timeline so people can see where we have gotten with the project,” she said. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time.”

Wang and the Park City Film board have been talking about revamping the Santy Auditorium seat sightlines for nearly six years, and thanks to grants from the Summit County Restaurant Tax and the Division of Arts and Museums and help from Park City Municipal, the renovation is slated to start in May.

“We wanted to make sure we had a good weather window, and we didn’t want to bump up against the Sundance Film Festival,” she said. “And doing this in May gives us an opportunity to invite the whole community to a celebration when we reopen before everyone leaves for summer break.”

Park City Film commissioned CRSA Architects to do a sightlines study that looked for ways to improve movie-goers’ visibility to the Santy Auditorium screen, Wang said.

“Right now, all the seats are in the 1928 design, where all the seats are in line with each other,” she said. “That has made it challenging for people to read subtitles, particularly if they are sitting in the middle area.”

Renovation ideas included changing the slope of the auditorium floor, but concerns over the weight of added cement and structural adjustments to meet those concerns became cost-prohibitive, Wang said.

“What we found we could do is adjust the width of the seats and stagger their placement, which is now the state-of-the-art theater design today,” she said. “The new design would off-set the seats so people would have better views of the screen.”

In addition, the new seat designs will improve the auditorium’s accessibility, Wang said.

“As we looked at the seat designs, we decided to increase the number of wheelchair spots,” she said. “We currently have four, but we’ll have six with the new design.”

More seats will also feature transfer arms, armrests that swing up to allow people to transfer themselves from wheelchairs to seats, according to Wang.

“These are also for those who may have blown out their knees on the ski slopes,” she said. “We’ll add some to the center aisle. We’ll add some next to the wheelchair spots and we’ll add some towards the back of the theater on both center and side aisles.”

The widest seats will be 24 inches, as opposed to the current seats that measure 21 inches, and will be set adjacent to those with swing arms.

“We are using Irwin Seating , out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same seating manufacturer of the seats we have now,” Wang said. “The seats are made of all natural fibers and are recyclable, and we will recycle all the seats that are in the auditorium when we replace them.”

Replacing the Jim Santy Auditorium seats is a project that has been a long time coming, Wang said.

“It seems like we’ve been talking about doing this for years, which, in reality, we have,” she said with a laugh. “So it’s a pretty exciting project to look forward to this spring.”