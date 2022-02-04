Park City Film back in action after taking time off for film festivals

Denzel Washington portrays the title character in Joel Cohen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth," which Park City Film is screening this weekend.

Courtesy of Park City Film

After taking a few weeks off to make way for the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals, Park City Film is back with in-person screenings at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium starting this weekend.

“We’re back in action, and we have a great slate of films lined up,” said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

The art house film nonprofit kicks off the month with Joel Cohen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” with screenings scheduled Feb. 4-6.

The R-rated film, starring Denzel Washington as the title character, is the retelling of Shakespeare’s tale of “murder, madness, ambition and cunning,” according to Wang.

“What’s interesting about this film is that it is directed by Joel Cohen, without his brother (Ethan),” she said. “It’s also based on the top three plays of Shakespeare in terms of popularity and name recognition, and Joel does an interesting adaptation of this classic tale.”

The film, which also features Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and Kathryn Hunter as the three Stygian Witches who convince the Scottish lord that he will become king, uses minimalist sets so audiences can focus on the script, Wang said.

“Shakespeare was such a brilliant writer and creator, but most of us were introduced to him through some dry rendition in a book in English class,” she said. “So to have it come alive in front of you on the screen is so transformative, because it’s enthralling with how he uses his language and how he draws you in with the storylines.”

Although general admission tickets for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” cost the usual $8, Park City Film is offering $5 tickets for students, Wang said.

“Like I said, Shakespeare is best seen in action, so we want to introduce students to the art of this incredible person,” she said.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be followed up with another well-produced film, Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” that will run from Feb. 11-15.

Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” the Grand Prix winner of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, is about the fall of an Iranian man whose selfless act goes viral on social media. Park City Film will screen the film Feb. 11-15 at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Courtesy of Park City Film

The film, rated PG-13, is the Grand Prix winner of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and the latest from the two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Wang said.

“This will be the third of Asghar’s films we will have the privilege to screen, with the previous being his Oscar-winning ‘Salesman’ and ‘Separation,’” Wang said.

“It’s about an Iranian man who has been sentenced to debtors’ prison, and he’s on a two-day leave to go home where he gets caught up in something doing an incredibly selfless act,” she said.

The drama comes when that act goes viral on social media, Wang said.

“Under such scrutiny, things kind of fall apart for him,” she said. “And ultimately, his selflessness ends up being his undoing.”

The next screening on the Park City Film’s schedule is a REEL Community Screening of Rex Miller and Sam Pollard’s “Citizen Ashe,” a documentary about the late African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe, on Feb. 17. Admission to the film is free, but advance registration is requested.

Park City Film is presenting this film to coincide with Black History Month, with funding from Park City Municipal, Wang said.

While Ashe is known mostly for winning Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and Australian Open during his career, he was also the first Black player selected for the U.S. Davis Cup team, she said.

“He was an amazing tennis player, but he was also a powerful social activist and humanitarian, which I did not know, and this film does an interesting job of threading these storylines together,” Wang said.

The film follows Ashe’s upbringing as the son of a park groundskeeper to his sports career to his activism in civil rights and work against aparthied in South Africa, and his untimely death from AIDS as a result of a tainted blood transfusion.

“Arthur started playing at a tennis court in the park his father took care of, and he was an outlier — a Black man playing in a very white sport at the time,” she said. “Throughout his career, he paved his own path, but also defied expectations of what Black people are and what Black people can be. The film is a powerful tribute to his complexity as a person and an athlete.”

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary, “Flee,” will run the weekend following “Citizen Ashe” from Feb. 18-20.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s documentary “Flee,” which will screen Feb. 18-20 at the Jim Santy Auditorium, uses animation to retell the story of Amin Nawabi and his journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan to the life he builds for himself and soon-to-be husband in Denmark. The film won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Courtesy of Park City Film

The PG-13 film, which won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Amin Nawabi and his journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan to the life he builds for himself and soon-to-be husband in Denmark, Wang said.

“The directors quite brilliantly and quite originally use animation, mixed with some live action, to tell this tale,” she said. “Animation in the United States is often seen as a realm for children, but in other countries in the world, animation is used to depict more mature content.”

The film has also been shortlisted for Best Documentary in the 2022 Academy Awards, Wang said.

“We’ll find out if it does get on the list in a few weeks,” she said.

Speaking of the Academy Awards, Park City Film will wrap up February on Feb. 25-27 with its annual screenings of Oscar Nominated Shorts, Wang said.

“We are still going to screen them although the Academy Awards have been moved to the end of March,” she said. “As we have done in the past, we will show different categories each night.”

Friday’s screenings will feature animated shorts. Saturday’s screenings will all be documentaries, and Sunday’s screenings will be live-action shorts, Wang said.

“As we’ve seen in Sundance, it takes a lot of skill to create an entire story arc in 8 minutes,” she said. “Short films are also a place where many filmmakers get their start, and in Sundance we see a lot of feature-length films that come out of shorts that have been made into something longer.”

In addition, short films usually don’t get any exposure outside of festivals, Wang said.

“So we are always happy to be able to bring these films to a theatrical setting in Park City,” Wang said.

In addition to the in-person run, Park City Film will present a Virtual Cinema screening of Tracey Deer’s documentary, “Beans,” through Feb. 24.

“Beans” is Deer’s directorial debut, and based on true events during the Oka Crisis, an Indigenous uprising that tore Quebec and Canada apart in the summer of 1990, Wang said.

“The movie is set during the conflict that was a protest about the expansion of a golf course into the traditional burial grounds of the Kanien’keháka people,” she said. “It’s a coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old girl named Beans, who is modeled after the director, who gets caught in the middle of the conflict.”

While Wang is looking forward to starting up in-person screenings this month, she said Park City Film is taking precautions to mitigate the speaking of COVIDE-19.

“We are operating at 50% capacity so people can spread out,” she said. “We will also require patrons to provide proof of full vaccination in order to enter the auditorium, and masks are required for all patrons without exception.”