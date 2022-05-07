Park City Film fills March with an eclectic slate of screenings

Michelle Yeoh, left, plays a Chinese immigrant who finds out the different ways her life may have ended up if she had made different choices in Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything, Everywhere All at Once" that will screen May 13-15 at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Courtesy of A24 Films

Along with the return of its partnership with the Park City Filmmakers Showcase on May 12, Park City Film has filled the month of May with some entertaining and thought-provoking films.

Pierre Pinaud’s “The Rose Maker,” not rated, continues its run this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.

The film is about Eve (Catherine Frot), who is a world-renowned rose farmer dealing with hard times. It’s an easy-going and good-natured comedy where Eve allows herself to reluctantly accept help from an unlikely source and,by doing so, discovers new aspects of life that are worth nurturing.

The weekend screening on May 13-15 is Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” rated R, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

The film, which Park City Film scheduled to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, stars Michelle Yeoh. Some view this film as a love letter to what an underappreciated actor she is.

“She is amazing, but hasn’t gotten that starring role,” Wang said. “So here she is front and center, and she holds this whole film together.”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is about an array of things, according to Wang.

“It’s about the metaverse, which is a big thing now, but it’s also about the paths not taken,” she said. “It’s about what your life would be if you made different choices.”

Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant stuck working in the IRS auditing office.

“She’s raising her family and trying to keep the family business together,” Wang said. “But life isn’t turning out as she hoped it would. Then there’s this spin off of what else could it have been, as it goes into the different characters Michelle Yoeh has played throughout her career. So, there is this wonky film-buff thing when we see all of these different films coming to the forefront.”

At the end of the day, the film is about family, Wang said.

“It tells you that this may not be the reality you anticipated, it’s the reality that you have,” she said.

The screening for Friday, May 13, is sold out, but tickets are still available for May 14 and 15, Wang said.

Next on the schedule is a special Reel Community Series screening of Robin Hauser’s documentary “$avvy,” not rated, on May 18 for the local Latinx community.

“$avvy” explores how and why the financial culture in the United States sidelines women, and the film will be screened with Spanish subtitles, Wang said.

There will also be a post-film panel discussion with director Robin Hauser, Yanely Espinal of Next Gen Personal Finance, who is in the film, and Rebeca Gonzalez, community outreach coordinator for Bright Futures. The panel will be moderated by Sarah MacCarthy, community Impact director of the Park City Community Foundation.

On May 19, Park City Film will host another Reel Community Series screening. This one will be Matt Smiley’s “For Love,” not rated, Wang said.

“For Love” is a film of resilience and resurgence Itshows how colonization has led to many adverse impacts on the familial and societal structures of the indigenous population of Canada, she said.

Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson’s “The Sanctity of Space" documents their exploration of Moose’s Tooth massif in Alaska. Park City Film will screen the movie May 20-22.

Courtesy of Dogwoof

The next weekend screenings, held May 20-22, will be Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson’s “The Sanctity of Space,” not rated.

Ozturk, a Turkish-American rock climber, is well-known in the Park City community for his story and cinematography work in Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s award-winning Sundance Film Festival documentary, “Meru.”

“The Sanctity of Space” is a documentary about Brad Washburn, an aerial mountain photographer from the 1930s,” Wang said.

Washburn used his photographs to create topographical maps of Alaska and the Denali region and opened up people’s imaginations to want to explore those areas, like what the Hudson River School painters did to the West, she said.

“The parallel story is that Renan and Freddie Wilkinson looked at some of Washburn’s images of the Moose’s Tooth massif, which is next to Denali, and is a series of mountain ranges that have never been climbed, and decided to explore and climb it,” she said. “It’s a mountaineer’s dream to go where no one else has gone before, and the film tells their backstory and why they wanted to tell this story.”

The last film scheduled in May is Roger Michell’s “The Duke,” rated R, will screen May 27-29.

“I first saw this at the Telluride Film Festival, and it’s based on a true story that happened in the 1960s,” Wang said. “It’s about this 60-year-old taxi driver who steals a portrait from the National Gallery because he’s protesting how the English government is mistreating its veterans and elderly. It’s his statement on being an activist. It’s about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. It’s got great actors, Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren who can bring this story to life.”