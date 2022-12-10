Park City Film glides into December with a fresh slate of screenings

Brian Henson’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is one of the films in Park City Film’s December slate.

Courtesy of Park City Film

Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director, is ready for Park City to see “Spider Lives,” the new documentary by Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott.

The film, which will have its Park City premiere on Thursday, Dec. 15, is about the Olympian and professional ski racing champion and his ground-breaking work as the sports’ ambassador that ultimately launched what is now known as professional ski racing to the United States. (See story on page B-1).

“We are excited to bring Park City the story of Spider Sabich,” she said. “He was an alpine ski racer, a member of the U.S. Ski Team in the 1960s.”

When American skiing coach Bob Beattie created the World Pro Ski Tour, which gave pro skiers a way to make a living, Sabich became its ambassador, according to Wang.

“Spider was a strong skier, and well-regarded within the industry as a World Cup winner and Olympian,” she said.

The film describes Sabich and Beattie as the Paul Newman and Robert Redford of the skiing world, Wang said.

“Together, like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, these two took the world by storm to profssionalize the sport,” she said.

“Spider Saves” isn’t the only highlight of Park City Film’s December screenings that opened Friday with James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” rated R.

Wang first saw the film, which runs through Sunday at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, at the Telluride Film Festival.

It’s a personal film for Gray, because it’s based around his experiences about what it was like to grow up in New York as a child of Jewish immigrants, Wang said.

“It’s about that pursuit of the American Dream where you see yourself in contrast with people around him,” she said.

Anthony Hopkins plays the grandfather, a refugee from Ukraine who had been persecuted as a Jew, Wang said.

“The film shows how he tries to pass on the history of where he’s from while living in this new country,” she said.

“Armageddon Time” also hit Wang, who grew up in New York, on a personal level.

“As someone who is a native New Yorker, it was interesting to see the film, which is set in 1960s New York,” she said. “I saw all of these scenes that were familiar to me.”

For the next weekend, Dec. 16-18, Park City Film will showcase Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” rated R, Wang said.

“This is the story of a father and daughter, and is about the last vacation they took together,” she said. “The daughter is just becoming aware of the adult world, and seeing how hard it is for her father to navigate fatherhood and being a single parent. So, it’s a lovely balance of being a child and celebrating that relationship with a parent.”

“Aftersun” also marks the directorial debut of Charlotte Wells, and is “lighting the Art House circuit on fire,” Wang said.

“It won the French Touch Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival ,” she said.

The next two scheduled screenings are free family-friendly Christmas films, Brian Henson’s “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” rated G, on Dec. 22, and Jon Favreau’s “Elf,” rated PG, on Dec. 23, Wang said.

“‘A Muppet Christmas Carol’ is part of our Books 2 Movies program, and we are presenting it in partnership with the Park City Library,” she said. “I’m a huge fan of Charles Dickens and ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and this is a quite accurate retelling of the story with the Muppets indelible style.”

Scheduling “Elf,” which stars Will Farrell as Buddy, a human raised as an elf in the North Pole, came about after Wang looked into scheduling Rankin/Bass stop-motion animated TV shows — “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

“Those can’t be licensed because they are still showing on TV,” she said. “So we chose ‘Elf’ because it has elements of those shows, and it also pays homage to other films like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ and other classic holiday shows of the 1970s.”

After those screenings, Park City Film will enjoy the holidays by closing Dec. 24 and 25, but will reopen for the weekend screenings of Martin McDonagh’s “Banshees of Intersherm,” rated R, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

“This is a fantastic film that we have been looking at for a long time,” Wang said. “It’s a story of two friends who live on the fictitious island off the coast of Ireland who suddenly have a falling out.”

The cast features Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who play two men who are old friends.

“The older friend, played by Brendan Gleeson, decides he doesn’t want to be friends, and that turns the world of Colin Farrell’s character topsy-turvy,” Wang said. “The tension ensues is about why and can this be repaired. And since this is a dramedy, there is drama and comedy.”

Wang said the films that comprise Park City Film’s December slate address themes such as community, family and connectivity.

“It makes sense that would thematically come out of the COVID pandemic,” she said. “And I think the films serve as an examination of interpersonal relationships and how important they are.”