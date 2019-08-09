Park City film lovers can drive into Prospector’s Lot K for ‘Storm Boy’

Summer nights and drive-in movies go hand in hand, and since Park City doesn’t have a permanent outdoor theater, Park City Film has created a pop-up experience for the whole community.

The nonprofit will host its fourth annual drive-in screening at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Lot K, 1920 Prospector Ave. in Prospector Square, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

This year’s film comes from Australia, and it’s based on a classic Australian novel by Colin Thiele, she said.

“We usually select a film that has something to do with the outdoors and is accessible to families, and this film is set in South Australia in the outskirts of Coorong National Park, which is 97 miles southeast of Adelaide,” Wang said. “It’s a beautiful setting, and the cinematography is stunning, which is a great combination for an outdoor screening.”

“Storm Boy” is about a boy, played by Finn Little, who befriends and raises an orphaned pelican he names Mr. Percival, Wang said.

“Geoffrey Rush plays the boy as an adult, and the film goes back and forth in time,” she said.

He travels to his childhood home to decide whether or not his family wants to lease some of their land to a mining company.

“It’s a heartwarming film and there is a conservation theme to this film,” Wang said. “We’re pleased to bring it to our community.”

The screening is made possible through a partnership with the Prospector Square Property Owners Association and Basin Recreation, according to Wang.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Basin Recreation’s youth scholarship, she said.

“The program has expanded over the past couple of years to promote not just the art of cinema, but to get the community together during the summer season to help benefit one of our outdoor organizations,” she said.

Pre-screening entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with live music by Snyderville Station, and filmgoers are encouraged to bring picnic supplies and small grills for barbecues, Wang said.

Thirty-four parking spots will be set aside for cars, and tickets for the front row will cost $30. Tickets for a carpeted area in front of the screen for those without automobiles are $9, Wang said, though no dogs are allowed.

There are vehicle height restrictions, according to Wang.

“If anyone wants to bring in a school bus with 50 kids, which would be awesome, we’ll put them in the back row so they won’t block the other cars’ sight lines,” she said.

The outdoor screening will be moved to the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium if the weather doesn’t cooperate, said Wang.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather, because the lot is a great place to enjoy an outdoor screening.”