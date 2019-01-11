Park City Film needs volunteers to sell concessions during the Sundance Film Festival

Park City Film is offering locals a different way to volunteer at the Sundance Film Festival.

The nonprofit needs volunteers to sell concessions at the Jim Santy Auditorium from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

During the festival, the Park City Library's auditorium becomes the Library Theatre, and the concession stands are set up in the Community Room across the hall from the auditorium, Wang said.

"It's an expanded concessions, and we curate the food as much as we can from local vendors to showcase them to the international audiences," Wang said.

The offerings include sandwiches and turkey chili from Clockwork Cafe to baked goods from Auntie Em's, chocolate from Ritual Chocolate, Pop Art popcorn, hot dogs and drinks including coffee from Park City Coffee Roasters, Wang said.

"Film festival goers don't have a lot of time to eat and they want more than just popcorn when they are watching their seventh film," she said. "So we provide a little oasis where people can eat a real meal that they can bring into the theater."

Sundance allows Park City Film to keep the money it makes from concession sales.

The funds go towards Park City Film's screenings, Wang said.

"Our ticket sales only cover 40 percent of our running expenses," she said. "The remaining 60 percent is covered by grants, donations, and events like running the concessions."

The festival concession stand is Park City Film's biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Wang.

"If we fill the theater five times a day through the course of 10 days, we will see about 20,000 people," she said. "That's a lot of food."

Each shift is three hours long. Volunteers can sign up by visiting parkcityfilm.org.

"They can select the time slot that works for them, so if they want, the can work in the morning, go skiing and come back later," Wang said.

Rewards for volunteering include a Sundance Film Festival waitlist voucher or two tickets to Park City Film screenings.

Volunteers for the late shift – 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. – will get two waitlist vouchers or four tickets to Park City film weekend screenings, and if volunteers work three or more shifts, they get a six-film punch pass.

"This is kind of a 'thank you' for people's time," she said. "We appreciate them volunteering because it benefits us."

Another reward is the chance to meet filmmakers, and, on occasion, stars, Wang said.

"Volunteering for our concession stand is a great way to experience the film festival in a warm and cozy environment," she said. "You get to help other people enjoy the festival."