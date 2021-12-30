Park City Film programs January screenings prior to the Sundance Film Festival

Climbers Alex Lowe, left, and Conrad Anker share a smile during a flashback in Max Lowe's documentary "Torn," one of the films in Park City Film’s January lineup. “Torn” is about Max Lowe's journey to come to terms with the tragic death of his father, Alex, and the serendipitous events that led his mother to eventually marry Anker.

Courtesy of Park City Film

Park City Film will use the first three weeks of 2022 as a primer for the Sundance Film Festival.

The local art-house cinema nonprofit is looking forward to starting the new year off with four films that address loss, celebrate family and examine the discrepancies and effects of modern-day finances on women, said Executive Director Katharine Wang.

Park City FIlm has programmed screenings through Jan. 16, four days before Sundance is scheduled to start, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, which is used as a venue for the festival, according to Wang.

“That allows Sundance to test and do any needed upgrades to our system with the films over that weekend,” she said.

The first Park City Film screening of 2022, which will run from Dec. 31-Jan. 2, will be Max Lowe’s documentary, “Torn,” not rated, that premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Wang said.

“The film is about Max’s father, Alex Lowe, the legendary rock climber who died in an avalanche on the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma in 1999,” she said. “Alex was a rock-climbing icon and he and best friend, Conrad Anker, were making all the news at the time of his death.”

Max Lowe was 10 when his father died, and the film is about how he was able to reconcile with the larger-than-life person who was his father, Wang said.

In another twist, Anker, who survived the avalanche, eventually married Alex Lowe’s widow, Jennifer, according to Wang.

“So, this film addresses not only loss, but also celebrates love,” she said. “It’s a wonderful film to show now, while we are experiencing the pandemic and how we are grappling with our own losses and challenges.”

Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" is a semi-autobiographical feature about his family who lived during the beginning of what would come to be known as ‘The Troubles,’ the conflict between Northern and Southern Ireland and between the Catholics and Protestants.

Courtesy of Park City Film

The next film out of the 2022 gates is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” rated PG-13, which is also about family, Wang said. It is scheduled to screen Jan. 7-9.

“The story is about (Branagh’s) childhood growing up in Belfast,” she said. “It takes place in the late 1960s during the beginning of what would come to be known as ‘The Troubles,’ which is the conflict between Northern and Southern Ireland and between the Catholics and Protestants.”

“Belfast” is about the family trying to figure out how to stay safe during this tumultuous time, Wang said.

“They don’t want to lose their Irish roots, but know that moving to England will keep the family safe,” she said. “And it follows what the family needed to do and how they did it.”

The film also hits close to home with Wang’s own family. Her husband, Canice Harte, is Irish and still has family in Ireland.

“So the setting isn’t ancient history to him or them,” she said.

On Jan. 13, Park City Film will host a REEL Community Series screening of Robin Hauser’s new documentary, “Savvy.”

“The film explores how our country’s financial culture sidelines women, which makes them financially fragile and more likely to end up impoverished as they get older,” Wang said. “Robin exposes the truth in the society, and how it’s not just an issue with older women, but also millennials.”

While this film is about women, it can apply to anyone who wants to become smarter in how they manage money, Wang said.

A post-screening panel discussion with Hauser, ShePlace founder and investor Jacki Zehner and FinTech advisor and board member Millicent Tracey will be moderated by Renai Bodley Miller, general manager of KPCW.

“We are looking forward to bringing another film by Robin to Park City,” Wang said. “In the past six years we have screened her other documentaries, ‘Bias’ and ‘Code: Debugging the Gender Gap.’ She now lives in Park City and we’re looking forward to bringing this important conversation to our community.”

Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman portray uncle and nephew in Mike Mills' "C'mon C'mon" that will be screened by Park City Film the weekend before the Sundance Film Festival opens.

Courtesy of Park City Film

The final Park City Film January screening will be Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” rated R, on Jan. 14-16.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman and Molly Webster, senior correspondent for the RadioLab podcast, Wang said.

“(‘C’mon C’mon’) is a beautiful meditation on life, family and relationships,” she said.

The film portrays a radio host, in a ‘This American Life’ type format, who travels the country interviewing inner-city kids about their thoughts about the world, Wang said.

The film juxtaposes these experiences with the relationship between Phoenix’s character and his nephew, whom he is unexpectedly tasked with taking care of, she said.

All Park City Film screening tickets are $8 for the general public, $7 for students and senior citizens and $6 for Park City Film members.

“We require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, and we require patrons to wear masks unless they are in their seats eating and drinking,” Wang said.