Park City Film rolls out Academy Award-nominated films for its in-person public screenings

Courtesy of Park City Film

Park City Film will celebrate restarting its in-person public screenings with an array of Academy Award-nominated features and documentaries.

“It’s Oscar season and it’s exciting to see these films on the big screen,” said Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang.

The first film out of the gates will be Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” rated PG-13.

The film, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards, will run from Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18.

“The film is about a Korean-Amercan family who moves to Arkansas in search of the American Dream, and I’ve been dying to bring it back,” Wang said. “It’s about the resilience of family and what makes a home. It’s a story that people can connect with regardless of their family histories.”

“Minari” has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and Steven Yeun made history for becoming the first Asian American actor to get a Best Actor nomination, Wang said.

The second in-person screening will be Richard Yelland’s documentary “Seeding Change: The Power of Conscious Commerce,” not rated, on April 22.

Admission to this screening, which is presented in partnership with Recycle Utah to celebrate Earth Day, is free, Wang said.

“It is a film about social entrepreneurship, and highlights a couple of companies around the globe who use businesses to address environmental and social issues,” she said.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local entrepreneurs — Moudi Sbeity of Laziz Kitchen, Heleena Sideris from Park City Lodging, Katie Holyfield of Lucky Ones Coffee and Sara Sargent, the co-owner and gin distiller at Alpine Distilling and owner of Mountain Flower Apparel.

The panel will be moderated by Lynn Ware Peek, co-host of KPCW’s Cool Science Radio.

“Some of those businesses do have an environmental impact, but are also doing some important social work,” Wang said. “Moudi Sbeity from Laziz Kitchen has worked hard to create safe spaces for the LGBTQ-plus community, and Lucky Ones has a social-equity focus and empowers people with neurodiversity to make changes.”

Shaka King’s biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah,” rated R, will screen from April 23-25.

The film is about Illinois Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya.

“Daniel has been winning awards across the festival circuits for his performance, and this is one of those films that tells an important story that many people may not know,” Wang said. “It shows what Fred Hampton was doing by bridging diverse groups together beyond the political rhetoric, before he was assassinated.”

The film raked in five Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture.

“This is the first Best Picture nominee that features all Black producers,” Wang said.

Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” rated PG-13, will screen from April 30-May 2. The film, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, stars Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

“This nominee for Best Picture is a story of aging and the toll dementia can take on a person and their family members, and it uses the camera to put the audience in the mind of Anthony Hopkins’ character,” Wang said.

Olivia Colman, left, and Anthony Hopkins star in Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” a film that follows a man's spiral into dementia.

Courtesy of Park City Film

Thor Freudenthal’s feature “Words on Bathroom Walls” and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary “Truffle Hunters” will wrap Park City Film’s first run of in-person public screenings, Wang said.

“‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ is about a young man with schizophrenia and how he navigates that,” Wang said. “You don’t often see films about teenagers who are affected with mental illness, and this film takes a deep dive into what that experience would be like. And how he moves on with it.”

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring X Games gold medalist Alex Schlopy, who is Connect Summit County’s mental health ambassador; his mother Holly Flanders, a two-time Olympian; and Dr. Xavier Amador, psychologist and founder of The LEAP Institute.

“It will be interesting to hear from Alex and his mother about how we can show support to those with mental illnesses as community members,” Wang said. “Truffle Hunters,” rated PG-13, which will screen May 7-9, also premeired at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, she said.

“It’s a documentary about a handful of Italian men and their dogs who hunt for truffles in the forests in Northern Italy, and you couldn’t walk Main Street Park City without hearing about the film,” Wang said. “There was lots of talk that it would be nominated for an Oscar, but it wasn’t. But it’s a beautifully made film that doesn’t feel like a documentary.”