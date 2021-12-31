Park City Film seeks volunteers to sell concessions during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival
More than 100 people are needed to help with fundraiser
The festival is scheduled to run Jan. 20-30, and more than 100 volunteers are needed to sell around 5,000 boxes of popcorn, drinks and other goodies and treats made by local restaurants — the Clockwork Cafe, Park City Coffee Roasters and Auntie Em’s Baked Goods, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.
“It’s more than just about raising money for our programming,” she said. “We also want to support local businesses, so we try to source as much product locally as much as we can. We take pride in what we curate for the food to accompany what Sundance is curating for the screen.”
Selling concessions at Sundance usually brings in about $40,000 to Park City Film, which is used mainly for programming and maintenance, according to Wang.
“This is important for us, because ticket sales have diminished over the past two years, and continues to do so, due to our capacity restrictions over COVID-19,” she said. “Right now we are working at 60% capacity in order for people to spread out and feel safe at our regular screenings.”
After not having the opportunity to sell concessions during Sundance’s virtual film festival last year, Wang is grateful the festival is planning to bring back an in-person format this year, and Park City Film will take precautions to help mitigate the spreading of COVID-19.
“We do, as Sundance does, require everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks at all times while they are working,” she said. “As an independent film exhibitor, having Sundance come back is a huge marker on the calendar for us to create safe environments for people to watch films.”
For information about volunteering to sell concessions with Park City Film during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, visit parkcityfilm.org/support/volunteer.
