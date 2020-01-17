Park City Film Series has fun raising funds during film festival

Park City Film has planned a Sundance Film Festival break after this weekend’s screenings of the Taika Waititi’s Oscar-nominated satire, “Jojo Rabbit.”

The nonprofit will make way for festival screenings for 10 days starting on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, but that doesn’t mean Park City Film is going underground, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“We will be selling concessions, and if people are looking for locally sourced and delicious movie theater food, you can find us on the third floor,” Wang said.

Having volunteers sell concessions is part of an agreement Park City Film has with Sundance Institute, according to Wang.

“It’s a great way to engage with the festival, because the volunteers we have are very generous with their time,” she said. “They also are able to meet filmmakers, and people who want to talk about film. “And if Park City Film is going to do a fundraiser, what better place to do it than during the Sundance Film Festival?”

Park City Film’s weekend screenings will return Feb. 7-9, when it presents Oscar-nominated shorts, Wang said.

The weekend will feature the nonprofit’s Oscar party on Saturday, Feb. 8, that will start at 6 p.m., before the films start at 8 p.m., she said.