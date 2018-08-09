Park City Film Series will ride the drive-in theater wave in Prospector

The Park City Film Series’s annual drive in movie will be “International Ocean Film Tour Vol. 5,” not rated, screening at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 11, in Prospector Lot K. The event, a partnership with the film series, Park City Standup Paddleboarding, Basin Recreation and Prospector Square Property Owners Association, will also feature pre-screening activities and giveaways. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com .

Some Parkites might find something nostalgic about spending a summer night at a drive-in theater, but there isn't a permanent one in Park City.

To fill that void, Park City Film Series has built a pop-up drive-in theater in Prospector Lot K, the area near Prospector staples like Freshies Lobster and the Park City Marriott, once a year for the past three years.

The event, which this year will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, will feature a blow-up screen, 34 parking spaces and a carpeted seating area for more 100 people who choose not to drive their cars, said Katharine Wang, Park City Film Series executive director.

"There is priority parking and pricing for cars and those spots depend on how big the cars are," Wang said.

"There is priority parking and pricing for cars and those spots depend on how big the cars are," Wang said.

All proceeds from the admission price will benefit Basin Recreation's scholarship fund, and Basin Recreation will provide the outdoor screen, which will be placed on an elevated stage, according to Wang.

"We want to give everyone good sight lines," she said.

This year's film, which will start at dusk, is "International Ocean film Tour Vol. 5," an anthology of films with a maritime theme.

The works showcase kiteboard surfing, coral reef conservation and global sailing, among other oceanic topics, Wang said.

"We wanted to present something that showcases the elements of exploration, adventure, sport and man versus nature, while celebrating the art of cinema and storytelling," she said. "The International Ocean Film Tour hit all of those notes, and interweaves those messages in a beautiful way."

The idea to bring an ocean-themed film to the drive-in movie experience was inspired by the success of last year's sellout screening of "Proximity," a surf film by action sports movie studio Teton Gravity Research.

"We're an outdoor activity community and we love the high-adrenaline sports, and it just so happens we have many people in this community who surf," Wang said. "We thought we would bring in a surf-oriented collection. We found the International Ocean Film Tour."

Prior to the screening, Lot K will open at 7 p.m. and early arrivals will be treated to pre-screening activities including live music by singer and songwriter Ryan Walsh and one wheel vehicle demonstrations by Trent Hickman from Park City Standup Paddleboarding (Park City SUP).

"Speaking of Park City Standup Paddleboarding, we will also hold an opportunity drawing and one of the items in the drawing is an inflatable stand-up paddleboard that was customized by Geri Cordova, an artist out of Salt Lake City," Wang said.

Opportunity drawing tickets are $5 each, or $20 for five tickets.

"The drawing will help Park City Film Series raise funds for our free community programs," Wang said.

The idea to begin a pop-up drive-in film series was borne out of a meeting with Prospector stakeholders.

"A few years ago when we moved to Prospector while the Park City Library was being renovated, we started to imagine how we could bring people to different parts of the larger community," Wang said. "We had a meeting with the Prospector Square (Property Owners) Association and they wanted to showcase their restaurants and show what a great neighborhood it is. So we came up with the drive-in movie."

Surrounding restaurants, as they have from the first year, are also getting into the event with dinner specials and bounce-back coupons.

"We feel it is important to get people into the neighborhood and into the restaurants," Wang said.

In case of bad weather, the screening will be moved to the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium.