Park City Film’s November screenings will take movie-lovers on emotional adventures

Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), left, rescues Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction epic, "Dune." Park City Film will screen the feature, which was based on Frank Herbert's seminal novel, Nov. 12-14.

Courtesy of Park City Film

Park City Film’s November is filled with thrilling documentaries, a big-budget science fiction epic and a sweet biopic, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.

And as it has been doing since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the arthouse cinema nonprofit is following safety protocols and is operating at 40% capacity at the Jim Santy Auditorium, with masks required for all patrons, she said.

The current film screening through Sunday at the Jim Santy Auditorium is “The Rescue,” not rated, from Academy Award-winning directors and producers Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi.

The documentary, winner of the 2021 People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles the 2018 rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in Northern Thailand, according to Wang.

“While you may think you know the story, the film takes your breath away and puts you on the edge of your seat,” she said. “It is a profile of courage and humanity, and how the international community came together to save these young boys. It’s astounding when you think about the amount of human power and ingenuity and energy put into this one rescue.”

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Park City Film will screen a double feature of short documentaries, Tim Jones’ “Rite of Passage” and Yucca Films’ “Home Lines.”

In “Home Lines,” a group of freeskiers embarks on a nine-day adventure in their own backyard — the Beaufortain Mountains of the Northern French Alps.

The skiers chose the excursion because it was close to their homes, and, therefore, cut down on their carbon footprint, Wang said.

A day after “Rite of Passage” and “Home Lines,” Park City Film will begin a three-night screening of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” rated PG-13, from Nov. 12-14.

Based on author Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction epic, “Dune,” which takes place 20,000 years in the future, follows the plight of Paul Atreides, who some see as a messianic figure.

“It’s an epic story, and I’m excited to bring this film in,” Wang said. “This is a film that film lovers have been waiting for for a year and a half, and it’s not a film we would not normally be able to get, except for the changes in how films are distributed.”

Park City Film is partnering with the Park City Library to hold an opportunity drawing for “Dune” tickets, according to Wang.

“The library has all the books in the series, and when people check them out, they can enter the drawing,” she said.

"The French Dispatch" is Wes Anderson's new film that is considered to be a love letter to journalism. Park City Film will screen "The French Dispatch" the last weekend of November.

Courtesy of Park City Film

On Nov. 18, Darren McCullough and Darcy Wittenburg’s documentary, “Long Live Chainsaw,” brings the life, death and legacy of Canadian downhill mountain-bike legend Stevie Smith, known as the Canadian Chainsaw, to Park City for one night, Wang said.

The film, which is not rated and was produced by Anthill Films, illustrates Smith’s life from being born in poverty to his rise in the mountain-bike circuit and his untimely death in 2016 from a crash-induced brain injury, she said.

Anthill Films is a producer of this documentary and we’ve brought in many of their mountain bike films over the years,” Wang said. “As we look at our programming during these times, the films we are showing are celebrations of the human spirit, which is something people are attracted to. So we felt this was a story that would resonate with the community here.”

Speaking of life stories, the life of British artist Louis Wain will screen in the form of Will Sharpe’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” rated PG-13, from Nov. 19-21.

Academy Award nominee and BAFTA-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Wain, Wang said.

“Louis Wain could create things on the fly, but he couldn’t pursue his art because he had to take care of his family,” she said. “And, as you see in the film it is his art that saves him.”

Closing out the month on Nov. 26-28 is Wes Anderson’s new feature, “The French Dispatch,” rated R. The film is about the happenings in a French city that is home to an American newspaper, Wang said.

“It’s a fast-paced, meticulously designed love letter to journalism, structured loosely around The New Yorker magazine,” she said. “The film has been enthralling audiences since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, and we cannot wait to share it with our local cinephile community.”