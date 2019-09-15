Park City fishing club and L.L. Bean need help with Weber River clean up

High Country Fly Fishers is a club that does more than just fishing.

The Park City chapter of the environmental group Trout Unlimited also embarks on restoration projects, like an upcoming Weber River cleanup event with outdoor clothes retailer L.L. Bean that will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The club is seeking volunteers to help clean the Rail Trail from Wanship-Hoytsville parking lot to the Coalville lot, said Pat Ronneburg, senior advisor to the High Country Fly Fishers board.

“We will focus on the high-traffic areas where people have a tendency to drop stuff,” Ronneburg said. “We will work in and around the parking areas, and depending on how many volunteers show up, we are planning to clean up the river’s edge as well.”

While the cleanup will take place on private property, the group do have the right of trespass through the Utah Department of Natural Resources, according to Ronneburg.

High Country Fly Fishers will provide trash bags, gloves and hand sanitizer. Volunteers should wear sturdy, waterproof shoes, Ronneburg said.

“Once we’re done with the cleanup, the volunteers will return to the Wanship parking lot and we’ll haul everything off to the dump at Rockport,” she said. “Our members will bring our own trucks and trailers and chip in.”

L.L. Bean came on board as a partner for the clean up, said Dave Allison, High Country Fly Fishers club president.

“They called me and said they wanted to be involved with a conservation project,” he said. “I had initially contacted them to help sponsor our annual Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo last year, but at that time, they felt they didn’t have enough unique products to get involved.”

In addition to providing volunteers to help with the upcoming clean up, L.L. Bean will provide coffee and bagels for the group, according to Ronneburg.

“After we’ve had our fill, we’ll assign people to areas and provide them with maps and all that stuff,” she said.

The cleanup is one way for High Country Fly Fishers to how it can be a good steward of Summit County’s waterways, Allison said.

“The Trout Unlimited statement is to preserve and protect our coldwater fisheries, and that’s what all the chapters are supposed to do,” he said. “Landowners haven’t been too happy with all the trash, so we wanted to let them know that we’re interested in keeping their lands clean.”

In addition to clean up projects, High Country Fly Fishers has also conducted an array of restoration projects that include planting willows on the Weber River’s edges and working to rehabilitate the upper Strawberry River area to the watershed, Allison said.

“The willows strengthen the riverbanks by keeping the soil in place with their roots, and they also provide shade to keep the water cooler and a more hospitable habitat where the fish can spawn,” he said.

The upper Strawberry River needs a lot of help because there is a lot of farmland that rely on the water, according to Ronneburg.

“We’ve always done some river and reservoir work, and as for the cleanups, trust me, there is always some trash to pick up,” she said. “If people want to come, they can just show up.”