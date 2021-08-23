Park City Follies returns to the Egyptian Theatre stage

The Park City Follies cast rehearses onstage in preparation for an in-person run that opens Friday at the Egyptian Theatre.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

After two special, pandemic-edition virtual presentations, the Park City Follies will return to an in-person run and reopen the Egyptian Theatre after coronavirus concerns shuttered the venue’s doors in March 2020.

Follies, a fundraiser for the theater, is scheduled to open for a nine-night run on Friday, Aug. 27, and Terry Moffit, Paul Tan and Tom Clyde — three of the musical spoof’s creative team members — are looking forward to hearing live laughs from the house.

“There’s nothing like having a live audience there,” Clyde said. “Part of it is because the Egyptian is such an intimate little venue, and the audience really becomes part of the show.”

Although Moffit enjoyed writing and producing the digital Follies that streamed in April 2020 and February of this year with the others, those presentations made her thankful for what they had temporarily lost.

“We did our very best with our web shows we did, but I think it proved to us that we really love the energy of the live show,” she said.

Tan, who directs the productions, said Follies is never easy to put on in a regular year, and this year’s edition — the Follies’ 20th live show — is par for the course, especially because the creative team is still concerned about the delta variant.

“The tough part is getting your heart behind something that might not happen, and we really had to buckle down and work hard with our fingers crossed,” Tan said. “It is a test for your fortitude to do this. Luckily, we were able to come together, and our fingers are still crossed. We’re still knocking on wood and throwing salt over our shoulder. And if a black cat walks in front of me, I’m going to go the other way.”

Also, opening night will come after a mere nine days of rehearsals, but Tan looks at the lack of practices as the secret of maintaining a quaint, professional and fun production.

“(Over the years,) this could have been a train that kept going faster and getting bigger once it left the station,” he said. “And if we had a six-week rehearsal schedule, which is what a normal production gets, it would have taken on the look of something that was very polished, which isn’t what we’re going for.”

Park City Follies director Paul Tan gives notes during a rehearsal last week. Park City Follies will return to live performances Friday. The musical spoof will reopen the Egyptian Theatre, which has been shuttered since March 2020.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Tan confessed that he told one of the actors to not practice a dance routine, because he didn’t want the segment to lose its rough-and-tumble charm.

“I said the more practice you get in, the more professional it will become, and the worse it will become,” Tan said with a laugh.

Rehearsals, overall, are running like they have in the past with everyone doing what they can to make the show happen, Tan said.

“The bottom line is everyone takes care of themselves the way they feel they need to do,” he said. “We are very adamant about ‘no stigma, no judgment.’ If you feel like you need to wear a mask or sit in a different part of the theater, do it, so we can get creative work done. We’re all adults. Let’s take care of ourselves, and we can get this done.”

Something new this year is longtime cast members bringing their toddlers to practice, rather than finding sitters during the pandemic, Clyde said.

“There’s this hilarious image of Stephanie Bass directing the choreography while nursing her baby,” he said. “It seemed at once absurd, but also in character with the whole operation.”

The Park City Follies band, led by pianist Katy Lilquist, awaits a cue during a rehearsal at the Egyptian Theatre.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Although the cast and band, led by pianist Katy Lilquist, started rehearsals last week, the creative team, which includes Andy Cier and Rick Klein, kept working on the production in the off chance the Egyptian Theatre would open, Moffit said.

“We’ve been working on this all through COVID-19,” she said. “We’ve kept up on meetings. We’ve kept up on writing. It’s been a long process, so I say we should even put it on for an audience of one, if we have to.”

As with all the Park City Follies productions in the past, this year’s stories are taken from what the town has gone through in the past year and a half, Moffit said.

“People are going to assume it’s about COVID, but it’s not, because we’re sick of COVID,” she said. “There may be some little drops of it, but it’s not a pandemic show.”

Clyde agreed with Moffit.

“We already wrote two pandemic shows, but we threw them away because the live shows got canceled,” he said. “Between the hard work of the cast and Paul’s direction making it happen on stage, this thing is coming together in record time.”

The theme this year is about change and predicaments that emerge from the change, according to Clyde.

“We’re looking at the dilemma that longtime locals are dealing with when they look at what they can sell their homes at in this insane market, do they stay or do they go,” he said. “Then we throw in the perspective of three couples who have moved to Park City and how they are trying to make Park City adapt to them.”