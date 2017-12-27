Park City Gallery Association’s gallery stroll offers a close-up experience with fine art

The Park City Gallery Association hosts a monthly gallery stroll on the last Friday of the month. The Gallery Stroll, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, is a free community event that gives locals and visitors alike the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments while exploring Park City's exciting art scene.

The stroll's usual hours run from 6-9 p.m., but sometimes galleries will present other events at different times and days.

Here are some highlights and events from various galleries for this month's stroll.

Artist Reception at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art

An artist exhibit reception featuring Ivan Blagorenko, Jake Songer and Joseph Alleman will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, 608 Main St. The artists will be present and the event will include drinks and appetizers.

Russian-born Ivan Blagorenko's artistic style was formed by "observing and analyzing nature, studying its true natural beauty," according to his artist statement. "In my paintings, I achieve a realistic representation of landscape almost with a portrait-like similarity. I paint nature in its pure state reflecting its deep character. I strive to find grandness even in the simplest things that at first might seem minuscule or boring."

Jake Songer, who lives in Huntsville, said in his artist statement that his journey as an artist is an ongoing project.

"Much like everyone else, I am still trying to figure things out," he says. "It is becoming more clear to me that the source of power in art is spiritual."

He feels his best work comes from exploration.

"When the brush is over-loaded with uncontrollable lumps of paint and color, it creates just enough space (and faith) for the attending fates to do their part," according to Songer.

Joseph Alleman finds his inspiration living in northern Utah.

"There is a beauty within the everyday and ordinary that only painting can reveal," he said in a statement. "I'm drawn to these subjects in hopes of making and sharing such discoveries."

The artist, who is a member of the American and National Watercolor Societies, works with watercolor sand oils. His paintings are recognized for his depictions of what is known as the contemporary American West.

"I'm visually compelled by various forms of shape, value, pattern, etc.," he says. "Through the process of painting, I gain new and deeper insight into my subject and its surroundings as these elements combine and communicate."

For information, visit http://www.montgomeryleefineart.com.

Duo Exhibit with Leslie Duke and Brian Astle at Meyer Gallery

A duo exhibit featuring the still life paintings of Leslie Duke and Brian Astle will be celebrated with a reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at Meyer Gallery, 305 Main St. The event will feature live music and refreshments.

Leslie Duke, who lives in Springville, emphasizes shape and color in her abstracted still lifes.

Her artist statement is as follows: "As an artist I am continually fascinated with color, particularly with its ability to prompt an emotional response from its audience. My work explores color's emotive capacity, focusing more on the overall atmosphere created by the color palette of each piece, rather than the actual subject matter depicted. This approach is meant to create a unique visual experience, one that facilitates an inner dialogue by quietly probing the subconscious."

Brian Astle, who calls Rexburg, Idaho home, says his career has been a continual learning experience. His growth comes natural as he seeks for excellence through education and hard work. He is constantly finding new things to appreciate in the masters both living and deceased. Some of the influences he credits for his inspiration and development are Nicolai Fechin, John Singer Sargent, Laura Robb, Richard Schmid, Quang Ho, Carolyn Anderson and Leon Parson, according to his website (brianastlefineart.com).

For information, visit http://www.meyergallery.com.

'Winter' Exhibit at Gallery MAR

The 'Winter' exhibit, featuring the works of painter Rebecca Kinkead and sculptor Jamie Burnes, will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at Gallery MAR, 436 Main St. The reception, which will include live music, is free and open to the public.

Rebecca Kinkead, who hails from Vermont, is well acquainted with the way in which snow transforms the landscape.

"Sound is dampened, shapes softened, the light and shadows turn to incredible shades of orange, pink, blue and purple," she said in a Gallery MAR release. "It all makes me feel very alive and inspired."

Snow is applied to each of her pieces in bursts of energetic paint, while figures are animated through dynamic strokes to the canvas.

Kinkead writes of her style, "I am fascinated by oil paint's ability to be transformed by the pressure or angle of a tool. I try to manipulate the materials in ways that contribute to the energy of the painting, which is one of the most important things to me … the energy."

In this way, Kinkead's latest exhibition "Winter" encapsulates not just the look, but also the feeling of winter. Each painting pulsates with the movement and energy of a seemingly ephemeral moment in time, drawing the viewer in and encouraging them to participate in the experience.

For information, visit http://www.gallerymar.com.

For information, visit http://www.parkcitygalleryassociation.com.