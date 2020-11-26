Park City Gallery Association plans COVID-conscious Black Friday stroll

Gallery MAR will host its annual Black Friday exhibit opening with the encaustic works of local artist Bridgette Meinhold, above, and the resin-and-wood sculptures of R. Nelson Parrish. The joint exhibit this year is titled “Letters to the Universe.”

Courtesy of Gallery MAR

This year’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which traditionally land on the two days after Thanksgiving, will be anything but traditional for the Park City Gallery Association’s November gallery stroll due to the novel coronavirus.

While the free gallery stroll will still run from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, and galleries will open at their usual time on Saturday, participating galleries will adhere to COVID-19 protocols to keep featured artists and visitors safe, said Trove Gallery owner Jen Schumacher, who is co-president of the Park City Gallery Association with Rebecca McHaas.

“Each gallery provides hand sanitizer and such, and of course there is a mask mandate throughout the state,” Schumacher said. “Since the galleries are open spaces, it does make it easy for social distancing.”

Another good thing is that the galleries are spaced up and down Main Street, so people are outside walking from gallery to gallery and not spending a lot ot time in one enclosed space with a bunch of people, she said.

More than 12 Main Street galleries will participate in the Friday stroll, according to Schumacher, but the best way to find out which ones are committed is to visit the gallery association’s website, parkcitygalleryassociation.com.

“People can also look for white Gallery Association flags that will be on display at the galleries on Friday to see who is open,” she said. (See accompanying box for some of the gallery offerings).

The monthly strolls are a way for the local galleries to promote an artist or a group of artists, and drive potential clients to the galleries, Schumacher said.

“There has never been a more important time to support local small businesses than now,” she said.

Supporting local businesses such as art galleries also support other local residents, Schumacher said.

“These small businesses in Park City are locally owned, and when you support local galleries, you are really supporting hundreds of artists, and many of our galleries feature local artists,” she said. “So the trickle-down is huge when you buy art.”

Black Friday Gallery Stroll highlights Bret Webster Images, 312 Main St., will offer special holiday pricing to help with last-minute gift ideas. bretwebsterimages.com Gallery MAR, 436 Main St., will present, “Letters to the Universe” show with local encaustic painter Bridgette Meinhold and and the resin-and-wood sculptures of R. Nelson Parrish. gallerymar.com J GO Gallery, 2658 Main St., scheduled to showcase new work by Elaine Coombs and present live music. jgogallery.com Meyer Gallery, 305 Main St., will highlight its annual “Small Works Show,” and almost every artist the gallery represents has created new work for the show. meyergallery.com Summit Gallery, 675 Main St., will spotlight Atlanta-based artist, Sandra Meyer, and offer some COVID-conscious treats. summit-gallery.com Trove Gallery, 804 Main St., will showcase Lyman Whitaker’s wind sculptures. It will also offer a gift card, and the giftee will receive a video of the sculptures available. Troveparkcity.com

Schumacher, as well as many gallery owners, know they are lucky to be able to host a gallery stroll during the pandemic.

“We’re lucky to live where we live, because we aren’t on top of each other like other places,” she said, “I think the fact that Park City is a pretty wide open place has allowed us to stay open.”

Still, COVID-19 did shut down the stroll in April.

“We actually did a virtual gallery stroll then, which was fun,” she said. “We had more attendees through Facebook than bodies that have visited the galleries in the past, but a virtual platform isn’t what art galleries are about. So everyone was glad to see us get back to these safe and in-person events.”

Schumacher hopes this month’s Gallery Stroll and Small Business Saturday openings will attract new Park City residents.

“We want to reach out to these new locals who don’t know about the stroll or the charm of historic Main Street and the things we put together,” she said. “This is also the time to come visit Old Town. There’s free parking until Dec. 18, and local business owners need them more than ever.”