Park City Gift and Gourmet is a sweet endeavor for three local businesses

Park City Gift and Gourmet is more than a one-stop shop for memorabilia, flowers and specialty foods.

The store, located at 6300 Sagwood Dr., suite C, is a trifecta of local businesses Oil and Vinegar Junciton, Flowers by You and Hatch Family Chocolates.

Suni Woolstenhulme came up with the idea when the lease for her Oil and Vinegar Junction shop came up for renewal earlier this year.

“When I started Oil and Vinegar Junction three years ago, I had all of these altruistic ideas in my head,” she said. “I wanted the store to feel like a community space. I wanted it to be an extension of home, but that never seemed to click.”

After wading through discouragement, Woolstenhulme decided to let go of that component from her business plan, and that’s when she met florist Kathryn Blanken, owner of Flowers by You.

Blanken was running her own business in a small space in Prospector by a 7-Eleven.

“It was hidden, but it was a dream of mine to have a flower shop,” she said. “Prior to finding that place, I had knocked on so many different stores in town, looking for a small space to run a shop, but all I heard was, ‘no.’ And then I met Suni.”

The two began talking and realized they shared customers.

“People would buy stuff at my store and then drive to Prospector to pick up flowers from her,” Woolstenhulme said, with a laugh. “We were meant to be together.”

The two met up with Stephen Hatch, owner of Hatch Family Chocolates, who hit national acclaim with the TV show “Little Chocolatiers” that aired on TLC in 2010.

Woolstenhulme knew she had to change her business model once she partnered with Blanken and Hatch.

“When I first opened, I had spices, salts, oils, vinegars and dishes, so there was a specific realm,” she said. “I knew with the other two coming in, I didn’t want it to feel like these distinct businesses that happened to share a space. I wanted a sense of unity and flow throughout the whole shop.”

Woolstenhulme started by paring down her oils and clearing space on the floor for display tables.

She also reached out to other creative entrepreneurs to see if they would be interested in becoming the store’s providers.

“In the past, I tried to find local vendors at farmers’ markets, but didn’t gain much traction,” Woolstenhulme said. “Once Kathryn came on board, I recommitted myself to that and started looking into the community for those who didn’t have a store front.”

Some of the local artists that sell their work at the store include KMK Design from Silver Creek, Frost Apparel from Kamas and Cottle Farms in Payson.

“I do have some providers who don’t live in Park City, but have local connections,” she said. “We have a candle maker who lives in L.A., but her mother-in-law lives here.”

Blanken, in turn, also taps into the local community for her flowers and plants.

“Most of my plants come from a vendor in Salt Lake City, and during the spring and summer I work mainly with local growers,” she said. “They don’t use pesticides and are fully organic. But since they are seasonal, they aren’t available during the winter. So I do import some of the plants from out of the county.”

In addition to selling the plants, Blanken also hosts an array of workshops the include terrariums, wreaths and flower arranging.

On March 25 at 6 p.m., she will host a free feng shui workshop. Information and registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harmonize-your-home-with-feng-shui-tickets-96344331489

“This has been great for Kathryn, because we keep this place open,” Woolstenhulme said. “We can just drop in a line of tables to help her grow that component.”

Woolstenhulme knows there is room for growth with Park City Gift and Gourmet, so she’s keeping her options open as to what the three will decide to stock next.

“We just want anything fabulous,” she said with a smile. “Who knows what else we will decide to offer?”