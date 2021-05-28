Park City Institute adds blues legend and country star to Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert season

Park City Institute added five-time Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Robert Cray to its 2021 Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series. He is slated to perform on Aug. 10 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo by Jeff Katz

Park City Institute will add another dash of country and a pinch of the blues to its already stacked Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert season at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Executive Director Ari Ioannides announced on Friday that Justin Moore, winner of the Academy of Country Music Best New Artist award in 2011, will hit the stage on Saturday, July 24, and also said five-time Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Robert Cray will make an encore visit to town on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“Justin is doing an arena tour, and they called us at the last minute and said he was coming through the Salt Lake/Park City area and asked if we would like to host him,” Ioannides said. “Since we know fairly well what most folks charge, my first response was there was no way we could bring Justin Moore to Park City, but they said they he was so anxious to get on our stage that they would work with us to make it happen.”

Like Moore, Cray is hitting the road after a string of canceled concerts last year, and is looking forward to playing in Park City again.

The last time the guitarist played in town was Dec. 9, 2017.

“Like Justin, other artists are starting to get back on the road, and one of them we booked last year but had to cancel was Robert Cray,” Ioannides said. “This time he’s going to do a short two-week tour, and we got a call from his people and they said they wanted to book Robert for an Eccles Center show. So, to have him inside the Eccles where you can hear every note he’ll play, and hear that great voice with that phenomenal band is going to be amazing.”

These two shows are the icing on the summer season that is now scheduled to start on July 3 with Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s performance of “From Bach to Bowie” and conclude on Aug. 21 with country music and bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart.

Tickets for the season will go on sale June 1 at parkcityinstitute.org. Park City Institute also offers $5 tickets to all students in North Summit, South Summit and Park City school districts. Discounts are also available for teachers, first responders and veterans. These tickets can be purchased at the Eccles Center box office at 1750 Kearns Blvd., or by calling 435-655-3114.

As an added bonus, the July 10 concert by Upstate, the critically acclaimed independent roots band, will be free and general admission, Ioannides said.

“The Park City Institute board of directors wants to give back to the community that has done such a great job of supporting us all year long,” he said. “So,there will be a limit of two tickets per person for general admission. Everything behind the cross over on the ground floor and the balcony.”

Ioannides is looking forward to bringing Upstate to Park City.

“They’ve been dying to come here for two years, but we’ve had to cancel them,” he said. “So we really wanted to make sure they were going to play this season.”

Country star Justine Moore is scheduled to perform July 24 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Moore is the 2011 Academy of Country Music Best New Artist.

Courtesy of the Park City Institute

The Park City Institute will start the series off with strong coronavirus mitigation protocols to keep everyone safe, Ioannides said.

“We will have built-in spacing for the first few shows, and all of our staff and all of our volunteers will be vaccinated,” he said. “We will also require masks for at least those in the audience who haven’t been vaccinated.”

The Park City Institute recently introduced a new paperless ticketing system and a paperless program, in addition to an advanced cleaning and sanitizing routine at the Eccles Center, according to Ioannides.

“Most of the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, and they may be gone by July,” he said. “But we’re going to continue with these protocols to help people feel safe.”