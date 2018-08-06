Park City Institute announces An Evening with Garry Trudeau

Tickets for An Evening with Garry Trudeau will be available online, as well as at the box office, and by phone, to the public, on Aug 7. Individual tickets are $90 for the first nine rows, $60 for the remainder of the main floor, and $30 for balcony. Members receive a discount of $3 per ticket. Discounts are available for children (16 and under), seniors, and Summit County students (K-12). Call the Box Office at 435-655-3114 for more information.

Park City Institute presents Garry Trudeau, political comic strip artist, author, playwright, lyricist, producer, filmmaker and social observer, on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

"Garry Trudeau is an artist who is more than a cultural icon—he's a cultural barometer," said PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. "He was the first comic strip artist, ever, to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, and the first cartoonist to receive the George Polk career award in journalism. It's an honor to present him on our stage."

Trudeau launched his comic strip, "Doonesbury," in 1970, and his works currently appears in nearly 1,200 daily and Sunday newspapers in the U.S. and abroad. His comics have been collected in 62 hardcover, trade paperback and mass-market editions, which have sold more than 7 million copies worldwide.

Trudeau's 2016 New York Times Bestseller, "YUGE! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump," was described by the New York Times as "a very opinionated time capsule of Mr. Trump's transformation from New York real estate mogul to presidential candidate, as seen, interpreted and drawn by Mr. Trudeau."

"I wanted to remind people just how long [Trump] been struggling with acute self-regard," Trudeau said. "Even though he's changed wives twice and party affiliation five times since I've been watching him, the underlying personality disorder has remained remarkably stable."

Trudeau will speak at the Eccles Center shortly after his next book, "#SAD!: Doonesbury in the Time of Trump," hits shelves in September.

The book tracks, in Trudeau's words, "the shocking victory, the inept transition, and the tumultuous eternity of POTUS's First 500 Days."

Trudeau, who lives in New York City with his wife, CBS Sunday Morning Host, Jane Pauley, has produced, written and directed work for television, Broadway, and film, garnering an Academy Award nomination, a Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

He has also garnered two Drama Desk Awards nominations, an Emmy award, and a Grammy nomination—among many others.

For his work on Wounded Warriors, Trudeau has been presented with the Commander's Award for Public Service by the Department of Army, the Commander's Award from Disabled American Veterans, the President's Award for Excellence in the Arts from Vietnam Veterans of America, the Distinguished Public Service Award from the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a special citation from the Vet Centers.

From 2005 to 2014 his website hosted "The Sandbox," a milblog posting more than 800 essays by deployed soldiers, returned vets, caregivers and spouses.