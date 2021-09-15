Park City Institute announces Eccles Main Stage lineup

The Park City Institute announced its Eccles Center Main Stage lineup for the 2021-2022 season, including 13 performances ranging from beloved musicians to author speaking appearances.

“We’re excited to bring you another incredible season of entertainment,” said Ari Ioannides, the nonprofit’s president and executive director, in a press release. “The Eccles Main Stage both broadens our audiences’ horizons and deepens the connection between them and Park City Institute. The upcoming year of programming is a true reflection of what we do best: highlighting talent from around the world and providing the Park City area with top-notch entertainment.”

Ioannides said the Institute prides itself on providing a variety of experiences for its Eccles Main Stage lineup, including theater, music, dance, speakers, authors and more. The season kicks off with “National Geographic Live!” with photographer Ami Vitale at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and is slated to run through May 21.

Tickets are available now and can be found by visiting parkcityinstitute.org .

COVID protocol

According to the Institute, those who attend the performances at the Eccles Center will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“To protect the health and safety of attendees from the spread of COVID-19, all patrons must wear a mask to be admitted into the facility and keep it on until they have been seated,” the nonprofit said in the release. “The option to remove the mask once seated will be allowed due to socially-distanced seating arrangements. Masks are required to be put back on when traveling to the restroom, concession stand or other areas within the venue. Staff will ensure that patron’s masks are worn appropriately by covering both the nose and mouth entirely.”

Ioannides added that the protocols will ensure the series can proceed as scheduled amid the pandemic.

“Implementing these additional measures is what has allowed the performance series to continue,” Ioannides said in the release. “We thank everyone in advance for working together to keep the health and safety of our performers, staff and fellow audience members a top priority so that the shows can go on.”

The complete lineup for the Eccles Main Stage series is as follows (bios courtesy of Park City Institute):

Oct. 9: “National Geographic Live!” with Ami Vitale

Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer Ami Vitale has traveled to more than 100 countries, bearing witness not only to violence and conflict but also to surreal beauty and the enduring power of the human spirit. Throughout the years, Ami has lived in mud huts and war zones, contracted malaria and donned a panda suit — keeping true to her belief in the importance of “living the story.”

Nov. 26: Danny Seraphine and CTA “Take Me Back to Chicago” Tour

Seraphine, as the drummer of the band Chicago, was always the backbone of the operation. It was his job to keep everyone in time and on balance. He set the pace and carried it through to the end, no matter what. In 1990, after 23 years of performing, composing and recording albums with Chicago, the band parted ways. In 2007, spiritually and creatively reinvigorated, Seraphine returned to the stage with his new jazz-rock powerhouse group, California Transit Authority (CTA), often described as “Chicago on steroids” — and he made peace with his past with the refreshingly candid memoir “Street Player: My Chicago Story” (Wiley).

Dec. 4: The Second City

Beginning in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret, The Second City has grown to become the first name in improv comedy, with theaters and Training Centers in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood. They’ve also taken improv off the stage, expanding their reach to include creative collaborations with a wide range of creative and corporate partners, wellness and education programs and TV, film and digital productions. And their alumni list includes some of the funniest names on the planet.

Dec. 11: “National Geographic Live!” with Nizar Ibrahim, PhD

Over the last decade, Dr. Ibrahim has led several paleontological expeditions to Africa’s Sahara desert in search of some of the most enigmatic fossil assemblages. This research has been featured in Nature, Science, National Geographic, The Wall Street Journal, Discover Magazine and many other high-impact publications. He is passionate about the public understanding of science. Over the last decade, he has reached millions of people around the globe, using a multitude of formats, including high-profile speaking tours, exhibits, educational videos, and books.

Dec. 21: Mark and Maggie O’Connor

Join Mark and Maggie O’Connor for a fantastic evening of music, stories and more. The husband and wife will share their favorite tunes, swap stories and tell tales from the road. Their programs will survey a broad and interconnecting collection of American music performed on violin/fiddle, guitar, mandocello and cello.

Jan. 8: Heather McGhee

Heather McGhee’s specialty is the American economy — and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. From the financial crisis to rising student debt to collapsing public infrastructure, she found a common root problem: racism. But not just in the most obvious indignities for people of color. Racism has costs for white people, too. It is the common denominator of our most vexing public problems, the core dysfunction of our democracy and constitutive of the spiritual and moral crises that grip us all. But how did this happen? And is there a way out? Her book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How Can We Prosper Together” debuted at #3 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

Feb. 12: “National Geographic LIVE!” with Terry Virts

Known for taking more than 300,000 photographs of our planet while in space, Virts is one of the key visual contributors to the IMAX A Beautiful Planet film, in which he also stars. His National Geographic book “View From Above” combines his best photography with personal stories about spaceflight and his perspectives on life on earth and our place in the cosmos. Virts recently directed the record-breaking “One More Orbit” world circumnavigation flight and documentary.

April 2: An Evening with Stephanie Land

New York Times bestselling author Stephanie Land’s debut memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” recounts her harrowing saga as a single mom navigating the poverty trap. Her unflinching and inspiring testimony exposes the physical, economic and social brutality that domestic workers face, all while radiating a parent’s hope and resilience. Land’s work clarifies the systemic class barriers and inequalities, dispelling the myth that poor people are responsible for their own predicament and just need to try harder. Instead, Land reveals the real culprits of the situation: domestic violence, untenable minimum wages, high housing costs and government assistance programs that fail the people they ostensibly serve. The book has been adapted for television. In a thoughtful talk, Land will offer insights on what steps might right the wrongs of a system that seems built to reinforce — rather than alleviate — poverty.

April 9: Sō Percussion

For 20 years and counting, Sō Percussion has redefined chamber music for the 21st century through an “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam” (The New Yorker). They are celebrated by audiences and presenters for a dazzling range of work: for live performances in which “telepathic powers of communication” (New York Times) bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire; for an extravagant array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance and theater; and for their work in education and community, creating opportunities and platforms for music and artists that explore the immense possibility of art in our time.

May 7: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school and a national and international education and community outreach program. Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children — especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born — the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multicultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

May 21: Grupo Fantasma

Groupo Fantasma, now in the 10th year of its musical journey, is known as the funkiest, best and hardest-working Latin orchestra to come out of the United States in the last decade. The band is an 11-piece Grammy Award-winning Latin funk orchestra from Austin, Texas. They were formed in 2000 from the merger of two Austin acts, The Blue Noise Band and The Blimp. Grupo Fantasma is best known for its exuberant live concerts and its recent association with Prince and his club 3121 in Las Vegas. They supported Prince in various performances, including at the 2007 ALMA Awards, and performed often in his jam sessions after the show. The group has sold more than 20,000 albums with their five published albums.