Park City Institute announces initial 2022 Big Stars Bright Nights summer concerts

Tower of Power will kick off the Park City Institute's 2022 Big Stars Bright Nights summer concert season on July 15.

Courtesy of the Park City Institute

Park City Institute guarantees some funky grooves, country-rock harmonies and straight-on rock during its summer season.

Executive Director Ari Ioannides announced the first leg of the 2022 Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts including Tower of Power on July 15 and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Aug. 5.

In addition, summer sessions include the Professor of Rock Live’s evening with Lou Gramm, the Voice of Foreigner, on July 16.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve presented some wonderful horn bands with Danny Serephine, the original drummer for Chicago, and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy,” Ioannides said. “Tower of Power is along that same line of great, funky, high-energy songs like ‘What is Hip’ and ‘Cut the Cake.’”

The band, which formed in Oakland, California, in 1968, still features tenor saxophone and vocalist Emilio Castillo.

“He’s the guy who has been with the band since the beginning,” Ioannides said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them in action.”

Ioannides remembers hearing American country-rock group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s version of the Jerry Jeff Walker-penned hit, “Mr. Bojangles,” on the radio.

“They have been around since 1966 and have a great history of wonderful songs,” he said.

The band known for other classics such as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Long Hard Road,” “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Modern Day Romance” even recorded the Kenny Loggins-penned “House on Pooh Corner” a year before Loggins and Jim Messina laid down their track, according to Ioannides.

“They’re one of those bands that you always say, ‘They did this?’” he said. “We’re super excited to have them come to the Eccles Center.”

Although longtime Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member John McEuen, who lived in Salt Lake City, played a solo concert for the Park City Institute concert in 2017, he is not expected to make an appearance during the Aug. 5 show, Ioannides said.

“John has retired and is no longer part of the band,” he said.

Between the Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts is Professor of Rock Live, which will feature Adam Reader interviewing Lou Gramm, the Voice of Foreigner.

While Gramm co-wrote or wrote most of Foreigner’s big hits including “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” he also had a great solo career with the songs “Midnight Blue” and”‘Just Between You and Me.”

“Adam will interview Lou, and you know he will dig deep into the history and background of the songs,” Ioannides said. “Lou is also coming with a full band, so you’re going to hear these songs as well in a great rock show.”

Tickets are currently on sale for all the performances.

“We have lowered the ticket prices for Professor of Rock, and we have a new ticketing system,” Ioannides said. “The big bonus now is that senior citizens will get 20% off of all shows, and they won’t have to call the box office to get the discount. They can just go online. Of course, we will check to make sure the ticket-buyers are seniors.”

Ioannides and his staff are working to schedule more summer concerts, which have been abbreviated due to upgrades planned for the Eccles Center starting on Aug. 10.

“It’s always a challenge working with the school district to get dates where we can present, and we all agree that the students’ needs come first,” he said. “So we are encouraging people to keep checking our website or sign up for our newsletter because we’re talking with some really big artists. Last year we had Justin Moore stop and play at the Eccles, so you never know who will come through this year.”