Park City Institute asks audiences to mask up at the Eccles Center

Park City Institute will require patrons to wear masks while entering and moving around the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts starting with Saturday’s presentation by Stephanie Land.

Courtesy of Park City Institute

The Park City Institute is changing its COVID-19 mask requirements for the rest of the Big Stars, Bright Nights season at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, starting with Saturday’s presentation of New York Times bestselling author Stephanie Land.

“We’re going to ask all patrons coming into the Eccles Center to wear a mask,” said Ari Ioannides, Park City Institute executive director. “We will also ask them to continue to wear the mask while they move around the theater or go to the restrooms, similar to what people are doing at restaurants.”

The pervasiveness of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible, spurred the institute to implement the new mask requirements, according to Ioannides.

“At the beginning of the season, we said we would exceed all the recommendations from state and local health departments and the CDC,” he said. “At that time I honestly thought we would be easing up our COVID-19 protocols as the season went on, but many of the artists, including Stephanie Land and her people, have been uneasy because of the delta variant.”

Another reason the Park City Institute changed its mask requirements is because it presents artists and speakers in the Eccles Center, a venue that doubles as the Park City High School auditorium.

“Park City High School is getting ready to start up soon, and while the school district isn’t requiring us to do anything, we decided to be proactive and change the protocol,” Ioannides said.

Ioannides, his crew and volunteers, who will be masked, felt requiring patrons to wear masks would be easier than asking for proof of vaccination or COVID test results.

Other than changing the mask rule, the Park City Institute will continue its season in a regular fashion, Ioannides said.

“Our staff and volunteers will be vaccinated and continue to wear masks, and our seating in the theater has already been socially distanced from the beginning,” he said. “When people purchase tickets online, we go in and make space around the parties. So the theater looks full, but everyone is spaced apart. So that will allow you to remove your mask for comfort once you’re seated.”

While the delta variant surprised Ioannides, he is grateful to Summit County residents who took advantage of the free vaccinations.

“We’re fortunate that people took the initiative to get vaccinated so we didn’t have to close down,” he said. “Because of that, we’ve been able to offer some great performances.”